Saint Lucia: Valiant Lady docks at Port Castries

Castries, Saint Lucia: Valiant Lady docked at Port Castries on Wednesday with 2770 passengers. With the cruise ship, Saint Lucia welcomed the first vessel of the Virgin Voyages cruise line. It has marked the booming tourism season of the destination.

Valiant Lady is known for its red-coloured lining with the unique way of marine shaped depiction of the lady. It consists of a state-of-the-art vessel, innovative design and eco-conscious features. The length of the cruise ship is 909 meters, and a draft of 27 meters. Besides this, the ship can carry 2770 passengers for one round.

Besides this, the inaugural visit of the Virgin Voyages cruise line has started the new beginning of the partnership. The aim of the partnership is to foster economic growth and provide an enhanced travel experience to tourists.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority hosted the welcome ceremony for the tourists who travelled the country onboard Valiant Lady. The passengers were welcomed at the Port of Castries with the sounds of steel pan and saxophone music.

Tourism Minister- Dr Ernest Hilaire also attended the welcome ceremony who further met with the captain of the ship. He has presented a plaque to celebrate the arrival of the first cruise ship of the Virgin Voyages.

Ernest Hilaire at Port Castries 1 of 2

He was also joined by representatives from Platinum, the Ministry of Tourism, Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority, the office of the May of Castries, and the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association.

Ernest Hilaire extended greetings and said that the partnership with the cruise line will enhance the tourism offerings of Saint Lucia. The tourism appeal of the destination will be increased with the docking of the Valiant Lady.

Besides this, the arrival of the cruise ship marked the depiction of the culture and heritage of Saint Lucia. The performers dressed up in cultural attires welcomed the ship which has been featuring the lining of the “Castries” world on it.

Along with that, the business of the local citizens has also flourished during the period. They were also given a chance to explore the beauty and display of maritime prowess, innovative luxury and signature style of Virgin Voyages.

The cruise ship marked the 13th call of the 2023/2024 tourism season of Saint Lucia.