Saint Lucia to participate in Caribbean Pole Vault League

Castries, Saint Lucia: The team of Saint Lucia is all set to participate in two competitions of the Caribbean Pole Vault League. The 2nd leg of the league will be held in Martinique this weekend.

The athletes from the team will visit the country and represent Saint Lucia in the Caribbean Pole Vault League. The summit was commenced in October 2023.

Saint Lucia Sports Academy said,” Current and past Saint Lucia Sports Academy students are travelling and competing in two competitions this weekend as the 2nd leg of the Caribbean pole vault league, held in Martinique.”

Building on the success of the Saint Lucia Pole Vault Summit held in October, new boys and girls are getting into the sport with hopes of representing their nation at CARIFTA and beyond one day.

The travelling group includes:

Jackie Louison (Form 1)

Sherelle Etienne (Form 1)

Joselle Denis (Form 1)

Elim Estava (Form 2)

Clint Dickson (Form 3). It is also expected that she will also participate in 2024 Carifta Hopeful.

Tedre O’Neil (Form 5). The Saint Lucia Sports Academy said that she secured fourth place in the 2023 Carifta. She has also become the record holder of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Arthur-Lee William (Alumni, 2023 Carifta Qualifier)

Jeremiah Felix (2022 & 2023 Carifta Silver Medalist, #4 All-Time Saint Lucian)

Assistant Manager Yandra Victorine

Coach Andy Behl

The first competition of the league will start on Sunday, November 25, 2023 from 8- 11 am at Francois. The second competition will be held on Sunday, November 26, 2023, from 8 to 11 am at Riviere Salee.

Saint Lucia Sports Academy said,” Special thank you to the parents and relatives who supported the costs and logistics for their students on the trip and the support from school staff and the Ministry of Education to get it over the line. And also a special thanks to USC Sports, whose t-shirt donation for the Saint Lucia Pole Vault Summit continues to get mileage across the islands.”

