Saint Lucia to declare Piton area as environmentally protected heritage site

The Ministry of Physical Planning, of Saint Lucia soon announced the Piton range area as Environmentally protected.

The Ministry of Physical Planning of Saint Lucia will soon announce the Piton range area as environmentally protected to preserve it as their nation’s heritage site.

The ministry will undergo a series of meetings with other public consultations across the Piton area and will primarily focus on the Soufriere community.

Karen Augustin, Chief Planning Officer, of the Ministry of Physical Planning has mentioned recently that this project is very crucial for the government and soon a campaign will be launched to take necessary steps.

She further added that the legislation is the ultimate key in the process of the preservation of this heritage site. The people of Saint Lucia should know about their pride.

According to Karen Augustin, the government of Saint Lucia will soon legally bind the area, and the ministry will undertake the Piton range for further procedures.

An awareness campaign will be soon launched by government officials to initiate a series of activities for the people residing in that area. The campaign also includes to explain the people of that area about the government plan. The government has taken this initiative to protect and preserve the Piton area for future generations.

This plan includes the preservation of the appearance of the site, and to preserve its natural ability to provide an ownership experience for the people of Saint Lucia.

UNESCO announced the Piton Area as a World Heritage site during the 28th conference of the World Heritage Committee in 2004.

The Public engagements will be aired on radio and television all over Saint Lucia. The DCA’s Executive Secretary stated, “We are inviting all the stakeholders in this historical decision so that the People of Saint Lucia will be honoured and pass this legacy to their future generations”.

There are other areas also that are nearby to the Piton range, such as Point Sables in Vieux Fort, which are announced as protected.