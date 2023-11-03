Saint Lucia to celebrate Business Month, launches calendar

Emma Hippolyte, minister of Commerce, manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs launched the Business Calendar and addressed the Business Trade video on November 1, 2023 under the theme, “ Sustaining Trade in the Digital Age.”

She announced November as Business month and stated that the Saint Lucians have the reasons to celebrate this month.

She mentioned it on the basis that in November, the ministry of commerce stands in solidiarity associated with the wider corporate community.

Moreover, she laid emphasis on the area the business community has covered by taking certain steps in the form of Digital Literacy skills Youth Internship Program.

This was done in concern with embracing the hallmarks of the digital revolution. She said that the technological transitions have not just come into existence but have changed the entire system.

Such changes have taken the corporate sector towards equity, flexibility, and resilience for the local enterpreneurs.

The transition has even fostered the use of social media channels in promotion of the businesses.

Further, the official Business Calendar includes various activities.

November 1 was the launch day of this and the Minister of Commerce addressed. Followed by, on November 2, there was the launch of 16th Annual Saint Lucia – Taiwan Partnership Trade Show .

Another day is connected to the trade show as it is the first day of this and will end on November 5.

Other events as per the date are as follows:

November 7 – Labour Force Online Workshop

November 8 – Online Workshop on practical Strategies for aligning with sustainable Development Goal 12

November 9 – Delivery of Point – of – Sale systems to MSMEs in Soufriere

November 13 – GEW Launch – Various Activities ( Opening of Taste of Saint Lucia store in Rodney Bay

November 14 – Customer Excellence Seminar for Barbers and Hairdressers, Virtual Anti- Money Laundering Training

November 15 – Roundtable Discussion “ The Role Cooperatives Play in Development”

November 16 – Business Start-up Essentials

November 17 – Animation Workshop

November 18 – Animation Workshop and Networking Cocktail for MSMEs (SLISBA)

November 19 – Animation Workshop

November 21 – Ministry of Commerce Church Service

November 22 – NeoSerra Training

November 23 – Launch of Southern Division Office and Entrepreneurship Workshop for Rural Women Entrepreneurs and Producers

November 28 – Business Planning Development Training

November 29 – Business Planning Development Training and NCPC Launch of Security Interest in Movable Property Assets Registry

November 30 – Love Saint Lucia Product Sampling and Tasting Event and Clean Energy Expo

All these activities are part of the Business Calendar launched to celebrate Business month.