Saint Lucia to celebrate 45th Independence, events unveiled

Castries, Saint Lucia: The celebration for the 45th anniversary of the Independence of Saint Lucia has been returning under the theme- “Building a Nation Through Unity, Resilience and Creativity.”

The tourism ministry will host three-month-long events and activities for the celebration, which will commence on January 28, 2024, and end on April 6, 2024. The calendar of the events has been disclosed, featuring national and fringe activities.

The main aim of the celebration of the Independence anniversary is to propagate the richness and uniqueness of the culture of Saint Lucia. It will be properly showcased during the launch of the Independence Baton Relay, which is the opening event of the celebration.

After that, the exceptional individuals who worked for the betterment of Saint Lucia will be honoured at the National Award of Excellence which will take place on Feb 1, 2024. From Feb 4 to 24, 2024, the alternative sports events will entertain the sports lovers.

The praise and workshop Ecumenical Service will be held on Feb 16, 2024 while the Kabouwe Expo on the same day will be there to promote the dresses of Saint Lucia. Business Expo and Independence Village will strengthen the local businesses and street vendors from Feb 16 to 17, 2024.

The government of Saint Lucia will host district rallies across the nation from February 16 to 20, 2024. The sports personalities will be honoured on February 17, 2024, during the 42nd National Sports Awards.

Independence Service and Mass will be part of the celebration from Feb 17 to 18, 2024. The colours of Saint Lucia will be celebrated during National Colours Day on Feb 19, 2024. The Independence Lecture from the Finance Ministry will be held on Feb 21, 2024, at the Finance Administrative Centre.

The baton relay of the Independence will be closed on Feb 21, 2024, which will take place in Pointe Seraphine, Castries. Further, the significance of the flag and culture of Saint Lucia will be enhanced during the flag raising and fireworks display on Feb 21, 2024. The event will take place at Castries, Gros Islet Soufriere, Vieux Fort.

The creative exports will take place on Feb 21, 2024, at NTN, Four Part Series. The Military Parade will return to Soufriere Mini Stadium on Feb 22, 2024. Independence Celebration Rally will also return to the celebration on Feb 22, 2024. The showcase of the culture and heritage will also be held during the Independence Showcase on Feb 22, 2024.

From Feb 24 to 25, 2024, the names of the events are Independence Drags, National Service Day, and Seafood Fest will be there to celebrate Independence.

The last national event for the Independence celebration will be the Investiture Ceremony, which will take place on March 17, 2024.

Besides this, the fringe events for the Independence celebration will include Relay for Life, Legacy Calypso Show, Miss Independence Youth Development Pageant, Independence Pan Jam, Independence Gospel Concert, Independence Games, Around the Island Independence Challenge, and Take over Tent.