Saint Lucia shines in SVG Independence Alternative Sports

The team of Saint Lucia shined in the Independence Alternative Sports, which was held over the weekend of 27-29 October 2023 in St Vincent and the Grenadines

Castries, Saint Lucia: The team of Saint Lucia shined in the Independence Alternative Sports, which was held over the weekend of 27-29 October 2023 in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event featured several alternative sports, including drag racing, off-roading, island bike riding and a car audio sound clash competition.

Whilst most Saint Lucians were celebrating the culmination of Creole Heritage Month at home, a large team of Nationals hopped over to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines via two separate marine vessels to participate in the island’s 44th Independence celebrations.

It was the first time in many years, that Saint Lucia brought over a record of twelve (12) sound vehicles to the shores of Saint Vincent to participate in what was the culmination of the celebrations on Sunday, the 29th.

Unfortunately, the Infinity Sound Clash Competition was canceled about an hour into the show as a result of a technical issue with the promoters.

The event was rescheduled by another promoter the following day however, three competitors including major contender Freshnuts, were unable to participate as they were scheduled to return to Saint Lucia that same morning.

The event started in the evening at the Heritage Square in Kingstown where the remaining Saint Lucians went head-to-head against the best of Saint Vincent in various categories.

In the first category: Advance, Saint Lucian Andre Joseph operating Vicious Sounds came in at first (1) place with 130.3 followed by two Vincentians in 2nd and 3rd.

In the loudest category identified as Ultimate, Nyaim James with the famous “Blue Pill” came in first (1) scoring 132.4 on the meter. At a close second (2nd) was Daron Gerald with “The Orange Car” scoring 131.6 and Gerald Felicien operating Thanos, came in third with 130.2.

Owner of The Dark Knight, Valentine Dantes also came in first (1) place in the Tune for Tune Grudge Match, followed by a Vincentian at second (2nd) place and Andre Joseph in third (3). In total, team Saint Lucia captured 6 trophies out of 9.

The Saint Lucia Auto Sound Club (SLASC) is extremely proud of its team members for representing their home country so well and for maintaining the club’s high standard of sound quality across the Caribbean Sea.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. [email protected]