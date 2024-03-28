Saint Lucia: Results of Inter-district Athletics Championships Cricket Ball Throw unveiled  

The results of the inter-district Primary School Athletics Championships Cricket Ball Throw have been unveiled in Saint Lucia.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The results of the inter-district Primary School Athletics Championships Cricket Ball Throw have been unveiled in Saint Lucia. The winners of the Under-9, Under-11, and Under-13 boys and girls’ categories have been awarded at the ceremony.

The championship was hosted by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia on Monday, at Mindoo Philip Park. As per the results, the first place in the Under-9 girls was secured by Jenny James who represented District 1 and won with 28.90 metres.

The second place in the same category was secured by Kiana Edward from District 8 with a score of 23.95m. Ayisher Fredrick won third place and represented District 3 with a score of 20.58m.

In the Under-9 boys category, the first place was given to Dre Joseph with 36.52m, and the second place was given to Avery Maryat from District 1, who won with 36.46m. Third place was secured by Terjae Mondesir, who was from District 5 and won 33.52m.

In the Under 11 girls, the first place was secured by Ernette Mason from District 7 who won with 30.22m, while the second place was given to Grace Antonie from District 6 who won with 29.19m. The third place was won by Kaelyn Paul from District 8 with a score of 28.23m.

While the first place in the Under 11 boys was given to Iyanus Lamber who was from District 8 and won with 43.38. Isschan Deterville secured second place in the category who was from District 2 and won with 43.37. The third place was won by Nicarg Joseph with 40.78m who was from District 5.

In the Under 13 girls, Jaida Jolie secured first place from District 3 and won with 37.31m. The second place was secured by Karimah Ferguson from District 8 who won with 36.23. Meme Flavius secured third place with 35.77m.

In the boys category, the first place was secured by Javie Preville who was from District 5 and won with 55.45m, while the second place was secured by Liam Sonny who was from District 2 and won with 55.15m.

The third place was secured by Irvin Peter who won with 53.90m.

Notably, the Inter-District Primary School Athletics Championships meet between Districts 1-8 will take place on Wednesday, March 27, at the Soufriere Min Stadium starting at 10:00 a.m.