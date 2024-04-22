Saint Lucia Restaurant Week takes foodies on delicious food ride

The tourism authority of Saint Lucia has extended invitation to all the food lovers for the ongoing Restaurant Week from 21st to 28th April.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The tourism authority of Saint Lucia has extended an invitation to all food lovers for the ongoing mouth-watering adventure from the 21st to 28th April 2024. The island nation is all set to host Restaurant Week 2024 with a motive to enhance the culinary talent and local ingredients of the island nation.

Restaurant Week 2024 promises to offer unparalleled feasts, from the savory dishes of mountain villages to the delicious seafood of coastal regions. It is also a great platform for the authorities to promote the local flavours by welcoming foodies to visit and explore the rich and diverse organic flavours of the island nation.

Moreover, the tourism ministry of Saint Lucia is all set to a tempting experience for the foodies by offering them a plethora of experiences. The visitors will be getting luscious meals, farm-to-table delights, and complimentary beverages all at an exclusive discount.

The Restaurant Week 2024 is also a great opportunity for all the culinary artists to showcase their magic and talent through their unique and local delicacies. Several restaurants will be participating in the restaurant week and have promised to offer a delightful dining experience to all the attendees of the event.

The restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week 2024 include The Pavilion Restaurant, Keylargo Italian, Bambooze, The Thirsty Parrot and Artisan Restaurant.

Pavilion Restaurant – The restaurant will provide an experience of Caribbean cuisine from 5-8 pm with Chef Shorne Benjamin and will feature 5 curated courses and dinner.

Artisan Restaurant – The restaurant is a beautiful mixture of local flavours and international influences in a beautiful environmental setting overlooking the Hewanorra International Airport. It will offer all the guests a vibrant spirit and cultural heritage with creatively produced dishes.

Bambooze – It is a restaurant that will immerse the foodies in a culinary journey inspired by the Caribbean’s lush landscapes.

Keylargo Italian – The restaurant best known for having the “Best Pizza” is family-owned and serves the best Italian and vegan food.

The Thirsty Parrot – A rustic beach bar offers the most delightful local cuisine on the island nation.

The Restaurant Week of Saint Lucia will take all the food enthusiasts on a delicious food ride by providing them with the best culinary options.