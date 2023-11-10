Saint Lucia: Ready to celebrate Adventure Week

The country, Saint Lucia will celebrate Adventure Week from November 12 to November 18, 2023 (Sunday to Saturday).

The theme for the adventure week is “Step Out, Be Inspired!”

The adventure week is perfect for the thrill seekers, nature lovers, and the ones who love the adventures.

Interestingly, the beautiful landscapes of the island promise a new adventure each day. The week will offer something to everyone according to their interests.

All kinds of activities will be there from water sports to culture and traditions. Apart from this, the landscapes of beautiful places like Piton Mountains.

The Saint Lucia Adventure Week will offer a new journey filled with sheer joy, friendships and new discoveries related to the exploration of paradise.

Moreover, the island has waterfalls, wildlife, mountains, rainforests and cuisines.

Highlights of Saint Lucia Adventure Week

For Sea Spray cruises, there will be 10% discount on all tours

For East Coast Riding Stable, there will be 10% discount on the tours and services

For Serenity vacations and tours, there will be a 20% discount.

For Lucian Food Tours, there will be 15% discount per ticket.

For father nature, there will be a 10% discount on the waterfall and Snorkeling combo.

For adventures by kirk, there will be a 20% discount and a photography voucher worth US$100.

Because of the beauty and adventures of the country, Saint Lucia has also been the World Travel Award Winner for the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination.

The country has won such a title for its lush beauty which includes beaches, waterfalls, and other attractions.

Not only this, the culture of the country allures and fascinates others to come and explore.

Notably, the country is also best known as a honeymoon destination. People often come to celebrate their love.

This is not the limit, some even plan their weddings at the beautiful spot, Saint Lucia which gives them life long memories.

And, there are some who go to wonderful places in the country to celebrate their wedding anniversaries.

Newlyweds enjoy the cozy, calm and comfortable vibes to the couples which even offers lush green sceneries to them.

Such romantic sites and views give pleasure to the eyes and souls of visitors.

The country does wonders in attracting more and more couples which even raise the engagement of tourists to the country.

