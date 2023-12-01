Saint Lucia participates in Legender Drag Race 2023

Saint Lucia team has participated in the latest edition of Legender Drag Race 2023. It was held for two days, from 25 November to 26 November 2023. The grand event is hosted by the country of Antigua this time. The hope of the team was to achieve the champions title this year.

Racing sports are a kind of event loved by many sports lovers around the world. These events create hardcore competitive situations which come with goosebumps, surprises, and high blood pressure with lots of excitement. Drag racing is one such sport loved and followed by countless fans everywhere who are into racing and cars. This event is laced with brand-new supercars on the track backed by big sponsors. Legender Drag Race is one such grand competition everyone waits for, and it is back again with fires.

The team of Saint Lucia already left for the destination on 21 November, that is, four days before the action. The team said that they were aiming straight for the winning title. Couch of the team attended the press conference and answered the questions of media persons, and he looked very optimistic.

He said, “We have practised very hard for the race, and we are ready to take over the track. We are very hopeful for the events and enjoying the warm support given by all the fans. Talking about sponsors and promoters, they also kept us backed at all the points.”

He also talked about national duty and the future of the country in sports, “We are very thankful for what our nation gave to us, and now we are here to perform for the nation and put our country’s name upfront; it’s like a national duty for us. Here us performing well will surely create an optimistic image of our nation in the sports world and will also help our country to grow and come out with new possibilities in the upcoming future.”

Fans of the Saint Lucia team extended pleasure with their performance. During this event, the youngsters looked more engaged and also huge in numbers, and fan wars on social media were also witnessed.