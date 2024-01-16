Saint Lucia participates in Annual Claude Sufrin Swim Meet

The team was accompanied by Coach Ronald Charles, Team Manager Joanne Mills-Felicien, and parents.

A team of seven members from the Lightning Aquatic Swim Club (LA) departed from Saint Lucia to Martinique on Friday, 12th January 2024 to participate in the annual Claude Sufrin Swim Meet. The meet took place on Saturday, 13th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024.

The team was accompanied by Coach Ronald Charles, Team Manager Joanne Mills-Felicien, and parents.

Club President Tessa Charles-Louis stated, “This is our first long course meet for the year, and our swimmers are eager to improve their times as they work towards qualification standards for the 2024 National Teams.”

Karic Charles and Ethan Hazell, who represented Saint Lucia at last year’s Carifta Swim Championship in Curacao, will lead the charge for LA in Martinique. Amara Reece, Fayth Lubrin, and Aaron Charles represented Saint Lucia at the 31st edition of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Swim Championship in Saint Lucia last year.

The Claude Sufrin Swim squad for the meet includes :

Jordan Daniel

Amara Reece

Liam Felicien

Aaron Charles

Fayth Lubrun

Karic Charles

Ethan Hazell

Furthermore, the LA executive expressed gratitude to TOGS for their sponsorship that made this trip possible. They wished the team a safe and enjoyable trip, great swims, and some fun.

Also, Junior swimmers Sapphire Parks, Miles Andrew, and Noah Dorville led the Seajays Swim campaign last weekend in Martinique. They were part of an 18-member squad that competed in the annual Claude Sufrin Swim Meet on the French-speaking Island.

The squad departed from Saint Lucia on Friday, January 12th. They were accompanied by Head Coach Brian Charles, Assistant Coach John McLennon, and four members of the Seajays Executive, and their parents.

According to club president Cheryl Goddard-Dorville, this swim meet is important for our senior swimmers, who are still hoping to qualify for the CARIFTA Swim Championships.

Dorville stated, “Our swimmers under 11 years of age will use the opportunity to gain much-needed experience in a 50-meter pool.”