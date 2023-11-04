Saint Lucia Netball Tournament: BSS wins match against CCSS

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Babonneau Secondary School (BSS) secured the victory in the match of the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Under 19 Netball tournament on November 2, 2023. The match was held at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex, Saint Lucia.

The Secondary School defeated the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) with 26-10 goals. The victory has positioned the team in good shape at the points standing of the netball tournament.

The players of BSS showcased good performance with huge goals. Goal Attack (GA) Vincencia Edward led the winners with 18 goals from 25 attempts, Goal Shoot (GS) Darla Dupre added 7 goals from 11 attempts, and GS Phoebe Constatine scored 1 goal from 4 attempts.

For CCSS, GA: Lana Hollingseed scored six goals from 12 attempts, and GS: Luana Joseph netted 4 goals from 8 attempts.

On November 3, 2023, two games were held, and in the second one, the Saint Lucia Sports Academy added one more victory to its streak. The team defeated a spirited St. Joseph’s Convent (SJC) team 28-9.

For SLSA, GS: Clediana De Rose scored 23 goals from 36 attempts, and GA: Makhaya Smith netted five goals from 11 attempts.

Goal Shoot: Cliff Ann Oculien led SJC’s charge with five goals from 6 attempts, GA: Namibia Louisy scored three from 8 attempts, and GS: Zuri Casimir netted one from 3 attempts.

The Netball Tournament in Saint Lucia has kickstarted on October 20, 2023. The teams from different secondary schools in the country have been playing. The team which will receive the most victories in the tournament moves to the finals.

The students from different schools have come forward to participate in the tournament. As per the Ministry of the Sports of Saint Lucia, the hosting of such a tournament will prepare the athletes of Saint Lucia for several championships at the global level.

It will increase their stamina and fitness level, making them ready for several leagues being played in the world championships.