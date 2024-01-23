Saint Lucia: La Clery wins 2023-24 Island Cup Premier League

Castries, Saint Lucia: La Clery secured the title of the 2023-24 Island Cup Premier League on Sunday evening in Soufriere. The team defeated Dennery Football League with a score of 4-1 in the final match of the league.

The journey of La Clery for the championship was started in 2022 when they secured victory in the Super Cup. After the victory, the team secured its place in the 2023 Premier League and advanced to its finals. However, they lost the finals to the Gros Islet Football League, but they reached the finals of the Premier League in 2024.

Earlier, the Central Castries FC also secured the title of the Saint Lucia Football Association Inc Island Super Cup. The final of the championship was held on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Soufriere Stadium.

The team defeated Soufriere with a score of 3-2 and lifted the coveted trophy. The last score by the team was held with the penalty shootout as the score of both the teams stood at 2-2 at the end of the game. During the fourth minute of play, Shem Ermay from the Central Castries took his team to the lead and paved the path to the win.

However, in the 36th minute of the game, the score of both teams stood at 1-1 as William Cenac of the Soufriere equalised the numbers. After half-time, both teams came back to the team and added Central Castries, who went ahead with the score of 2-1. They followed the strike by Zachary Leriche in the 71st minute.

As the pendulum swung back and forth, Soufrière got the equaliser from the boots of Innanco Sylvester in the 88th minute as the game ended 2-2. During the penalty shootout, the players of the Central Castries further showcased a good game and made the team reach the score of 3-2.

The Saint Lucia Football Association also hosted the prize giving ceremony, where La Clery and Castries Central lifted the trophy of these two titles.

Soufrière Second Place trophy and silver medals, and Anse La Raye Third Place Trophy and bronze medals.