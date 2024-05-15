Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts 2024 attracts massive crowd, turning out huge success

The highly anticipated Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2024 which took place from April 30 to May 12 was hailed a resounding success by attendees.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The highly anticipated Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival 2024 which took place from April 30 to May 12 was hailed a resounding success by attendees. The star-studded lineup features legendary Jamaican artists Beres Hammond, Trinidadian soca monarch Machel Montano and local sensation Ezra the Fun Machine, Meshack, Dominican Michele Henderson and several others.

Throughout the exciting concerts, patrons eagerly lined up outside the historic Pigeon Island National landmark as they anticipated the performances of their favourite artiste.

According to the audience of the Caribbean Fusion Night on May 10, the 68 year old legend Beres Hammond dominated the stage, continuing to showcase the profound impact of his lovers rock music on the island.

The preliminary reports suggested that the crowd at the Caribbean Fusion night was one of the largest in the event’s history with more than 8000 people gathering to enjoy performances by their favourite artists.

The Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts is a yearly celebration of Saint Lucian Arts, Cuisine, fashion and heritage alongside international musical stars.

Following the successful culmination of the event, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Ernest Hilaire took to Facebook to extend their huge gratitude to everyone who took an active part in making the festival a huge success.

PM Pierre noted that the festival would not be possible without everyone’s support and said thanks to everyone who attended and contributed to its success as one of the Top 10 Best Festivals in the World.

The Prime Minister also lauded Minister Hilaire and his team at the Ministry of Tourism for continuing to showcase Saint Lucia not only as a premier destination but an island that several visitors have adopted as home.

“To the musicians, media, security personnel, healthcare workers, volunteers, ancillary staff, sponsors and service providers, your contributions are invaluable. Thank you,” he further noted.

Meanwhile, Dr Hilaire said that the festival came to a close on Sunday with a fantastic lineup of world class performances. On the last day, Dominica was well represented by Michele Henderson who brought her culture and vibrance to the stage while 1816 Rebel and Jamal Slocombe performed with vibrant rhythms and sweet melodies in the Bajan style.

He also lauded local performers performers Augustin “Jab” Duplesis, Allison Marquis, and Carl Gustave for delivering a sweet Saint Lucia rhythm. The Minister said that with this huge success he is looking forward to the festival’s next edition.