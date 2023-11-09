Saint Lucia hosts two semi-final matches of Netball Tournament, know deets

The semi-final games for the U15 Netball Tournament were hosted on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Saint Lucia.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The semi-final games for the U15 Netball Tournament were hosted on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, in Saint Lucia. In the round, two matches have taken place at two separate venues.

In the first semi-final game, Group A leaders, the St. Josephs’ Convent (SJC) have come up against Group B’s second-place team, the Micoud Secondary School (MSS), at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

In semifinal number two, Group A second-place finisher in the preliminary round, the Babonneau Secondary School fancies their chances when they meet Group B winners, the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School (SCSS), on the Micoud Court.

Both matches started at 11.00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the third-place and final will take place on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Saint Lucia hosted the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports U15 Netball Tournament at different venues. Several matches were taken place which determined the standings of the teams.

On Monday, November 6, 2023, the final round of the preliminary matches of the Netball Tournament was held between for Babonneau Secondary School (BSS) and Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School (LHCSS).

The victory was secured by Babonneau Secondary School against St. Joseph’s Convent (SJC) 30 -14.

Quarter scores: 6-4, 13-6, 24-12, and 30-14 (final).

Other matches which were held under the tournament:

For BSS, Goal Attack (GA): Vincencia Edward netted 24 goals from 36 attempts, Goal Shoot, (GS) Darla Dupres scored 5 goals from 9 attempts, and GS Phoebe Constatine netted 1 goal from 9 attempts.

For SJC, GS: Cliff Ann Oculien scored 4 goals from 8 attempts, GS: Zuri Casimir netted 3 goals from 4 attempts, GS: Naifa Ferdinand scored 3 goals from 3 attempts, and GA: Namibia Louisy scored 1 goal from 3 attempts.

In game No.2 a one-sided affair, Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School (LHCSS) breezed past Entrepot Secondary School (ESS) 31- 5.

Quarter scores: 6-1, 14-2, 25-4 and 31-5 (final).

For LHCSS, GS: Ajane Thomas netted 29 goals from 43 attempts, and GA: Jada Prospere scored 2 goals from 11 attempts.

For ESS, GS: Joanelle Thomas netted 2 goals from 12 attempts, and GA: Sherice Jean scored 3 goals from 3 attempts.

The Babonneau Secondary School (BSS) defeated the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) 26 -10 i on Thursday November 2 2023 in the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports Under 19 Netball tournament currently being played at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Sports Complex.

Goal Attack (GA) Vincencia Edward led the winners with 18 goals from 25 attempts, Goal Shoot (GS) Darla Dupre added 7 goals from 11 attempts, and GS: Phoebe Constatine scored 1 goal from 4 attempts.

For CCSS, GA: Lana Hollingseed scored 6 goals from 12 attempts, and GS: Luana Joseph netted 4 goals from 8 attempts.

In Game No.2, the Saint Lucia Sports Academy (SLSA) continued their winning ways when they defeated a spirited St. Joseph’s Convent (SJC) team 28-9.

For SLSA, GS: Clediana De Rose scored 23 goals from 36 attempts, and GA: Makhaya Smith netted 5 goals from 11 attempts.

Goal Shoot, Cliff Ann Oculien led SJC’s charge with 5 goals from 6 attempts, GA: Namibia Louisy scored 3 from 8 attempts, and GS: Zuri Casimir netted 1 from 3 attempts.

Anglina Byron, developed a deep-seated passion for journalism. Anglina is recognized for her tenacity, strength, and unwavering commitment to delivering honest and reliable news across the Caribbean. She covers general affairs of the region. [email protected]