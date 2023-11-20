Saint Lucia hosts cricket training for U15 National Team

On Sunday, November 19, at the Mindoo Philip Park, the National squad took part in 2 Practice/ Trial Matches

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports of Saint Lucia hosted a preparation presentation of the National Under 15 Cricket Team on November 18 and 19.

It was held at two venues, which were the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground and the Mindoo Philip Park.

On Saturday, November 18, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, the 44 National Under 15 selectees were engaged in Cricket Skill Enhancement Activities, including Running Between the Wickets in a Game Sense Setting and Nets.

On Sunday, November 19, at the Mindoo Philip Park, the National squad took part in 2 Practice/ Trial Matches.

The four captains for the day were Team A, Zinakki Louis; Team B, Shelton Willie: Team C, Karnil Nelson and Team D, Aiden Scholar.

The batsmen who contributed useful scores for the day were Kanil Nelson with 55 not out, Zinakki Louis with 50, Aiden Scholar with 44, Jervon Fevrier with 17, Kaleb Charles with 15 not out ,and Presley Gustave with 14.

The main wicket takers for the day were, Amani Florius and Samuel Jean with 4 wickets, Sheldon Willie and Nathaniel Joseph with 3 each and Ethan Forde, Caden Francois and Aiden Scholar with 2 wickets.

The group of National Under 15 players will be reduced to 26 as the training program intensifies leading up to the Windward Islands WINLOTT Under 15 Cricket Championship set for St Vincent and the Grenadines from December 11 to 18, 2023.

The Regular Saturday morning, Northern Cluster Grassroots Cricket Development Programme continued on November 18, 2023 with yet another very intense and enjoyable training session at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The activities took the following format:

* Prayers/Welcome etc.

* Warm-up activities (catching games), Agility and flexibility.

* Running between the wickets in a game sense setting.

* Medium range catching.

* Nets.

* Younger participants ages 11 years and under were engaged in fielding, catching, running between the wickets and batting with hard ball using the front pad.

* Mini cricket match.

The coaches who conducted the three-and-a-half (3 1/2 hour) long training session were; Malika Edward, Roseline Preville and Dominic Auguste.

