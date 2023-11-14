Saint Lucia hosts 2023 Annual Conference of Delegates

The 2023 Annual Conference of Delegates by The Saint Lucia Labour Party was successfully held on Sunday, 12th November 2023 at the Fond Assau Primary School in Babonneau.

The 2023 Annual Conference of Delegates by The Saint Lucia Labour Party was successfully held on Sunday, 12th November 2023. The conference started at 3 pm at the Fond Assau Primary School in Babonneau.

The theme for the conference was “Moving Forward Together! “- The Saint Lucia Labour Party, always putting you first!

Delegates from all over St Lucia were invited to the conference. Their enthusiasm showcased camaraderie and eagerness of the attendees.

Political Leader of the National Democratic Congress and Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell was specially invited as the guest of honour by The Prime Minister of St Lucia Hon. Philip J. Pierre.

Hon. Dickon Mitchell was a keynote speaker of the conference. Prime Minister Mitchell shared his vision of labour during his speech at the conference.

He drew attention towards the importance of unity in the nation. He urged the delegates to always support and stand behind their political leader Philip J Pierre, and their party. He also highlighted the need for strong relationships with neighbouring countries. He also spoke about the significance of promoting regional cooperation.

The presence of hon. Prime Minister Mitchell demonstrated his commitment to building strong relationships with neighbouring countries. This was the fourth regional engagement that Prime Minister Mitchell had attended in under 20 months.

Prime minister of St Lucia Hon. Philip J Pierre has appreciated and extended appreciation to the attendees of the 2023 Annual Conference of Delegates. He has thanked hon. Dickon Mitchell for delivering the feature address at the conference and sharing the vision of Labour.

“We on this side believe in respect for the people of Saint Lucia, meritocracy, inclusiveness, good governance, and the value of trust. Our strength lies in our ability to include everyone in the shared progress of our nation.

Leading the Saint Lucia Labour Party has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Now, as your Prime Minister, I will remain focused on the development of our nation”, says Hon. Philip J Pierre.

The 2023 Annual Conference of Delegates by The Saint Lucia Labour Party has brought renewed endorsement and support of the delegates.