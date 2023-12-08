Saint Lucia hosts 2023 National Youth Awards

The ministry of youth development and sports hosted the 2023 Saint Lucia National Youth Awards on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023.
The event is a testament to the recipients exceptional contributions and commendable achievement of the youth. The event is stepping stone to motivate the youth to continue excelling and reaching heights of success.
The recipients of 2023 Saint Lucia National Youth Awards are :
Outstanding Arts Awards
Presented by Honourable Dr. Ernest Hilaire- Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information
- Outstanding Youth in Performing Arts – Deshawn Agustin
- Outstanding Youth in Literary Arts – Liz-Faisal Philip
- Outstanding Youth in Visual Arts – Denise George
Outstanding Occupational Awards
Presented by Honourable Dr. Ernest Hilaire- Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, and Dr. Uralise Delaire- Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development & Sports
- Outstanding Youth In Media – Jeannive Gonzague
- Outstanding Youth In Entrepreneurship (Individual) – Randy Lafontaine
- Outstanding Youth In Entrepreneurship (Organization) – Orbtronics (collected by Anna-Kaye Boodho)
- Outstanding Youth in Agriculture – Derville Bertin
- Outstanding Youth Innovation & Technology – Anna-Kaye Boodho
Outstanding Community Awards
Presented by Mr. Kendal Elva – Deputy Director (Ag.) -Social Transformation
- Outstanding Youth In Social Development – Raejean Montoute
- Outstanding Community Achievement Award (Individual) – Raejean Montoute
- Outstanding Community Achievement Award (Organization) – Roseau Valley Alliance (collected by Georgia Francis)
- Outstanding Youth In Environmental & Sustainable Development (Individual) – Edisa Eugene
- Outstanding Youth In Environmental & Sustainable Development (Organization) – CYEN
Outstanding Organization Awards
Presented by Ms. Mary Wilfred – Permanent Secretary (Ag), Ministry of Youth Development & Sports
- Outstanding Youth Organization – Roseau Valley Alliance (Collected by Nazan Hutchinson)
- Outstanding Religious Organization – ISCCF
- Outstanding District Youth & Sports Council – Gros Islet North Youth & Sports Council
Esteemed Individual Awards
Presented by Ms. Mary Wilfred – Permanent Secretary (Ag), Ministry of Youth Development & Sports
- Esteemed Challenge Award – Kevin Jn Baptiste
- Outstanding Youth in Volunteer – Darcey Vigier
- Outstanding Student Leader – Rahym Augustin Joseph (Collected by Sasha Polius)
Special Awards
Presented by Mr. Rohan Lubon – Director, Youth Development
- High Achiever Award- Shergan Roserie (Collected by Sheena Roserie)
- High Achiever Award- Keithlin Caroo (Collected by Nickson Barry)
Presented by Mrs. Krystal Riviere – Chief Operations Officer, Youth Economy Agency
- Youth Economy Award- Riad James
Fellow in Youth Work Award
Presented by Dr. Madgerie Jameson-Charles
- Henry W. Charles Fellow in Youth Work Award – Bernell St. Rose
Youth of the Year
Presented by Honourable Kenson Casimir – Minister of Youth Development & Sports
- Youth of Excellence Award – Raejean Montoute
- Youth Economy Award – Riad James
- Outstanding Youth in Volunteerism – Darcey Vigier
- Henry W. Charles Fellow in Youth Awards – Bernell St. Rose