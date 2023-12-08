Saint Lucia hosts 2023 National Youth Awards

The ministry of youth development and sports hosted the 2023 Saint Lucia National Youth Awards on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023

The ministry of youth development and sports hosted the 2023 Saint Lucia National Youth Awards on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023.

The event is a testament to the recipients exceptional contributions and commendable achievement of the youth. The event is stepping stone to motivate the youth to continue excelling and reaching heights of success.

The recipients of 2023 Saint Lucia National Youth Awards are :

Outstanding Arts Awards

Presented by Honourable Dr. Ernest Hilaire- Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information

Outstanding Youth in Performing Arts – Deshawn Agustin

Outstanding Youth in Literary Arts – Liz-Faisal Philip

Outstanding Youth in Visual Arts – Denise George

Outstanding Occupational Awards

Presented by Honourable Dr. Ernest Hilaire- Minister of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture & Information, and Dr. Uralise Delaire- Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development & Sports

Outstanding Youth In Media – Jeannive Gonzague

Outstanding Youth In Entrepreneurship (Individual) – Randy Lafontaine

Outstanding Youth In Entrepreneurship (Organization) – Orbtronics (collected by Anna-Kaye Boodho)

Outstanding Youth in Agriculture – Derville Bertin

Outstanding Youth Innovation & Technology – Anna-Kaye Boodho

Outstanding Community Awards

Presented by Mr. Kendal Elva – Deputy Director (Ag.) -Social Transformation

Outstanding Youth In Social Development – Raejean Montoute

Outstanding Community Achievement Award (Individual) – Raejean Montoute

Outstanding Community Achievement Award (Organization) – Roseau Valley Alliance (collected by Georgia Francis)

Outstanding Youth In Environmental & Sustainable Development (Individual) – Edisa Eugene

Outstanding Youth In Environmental & Sustainable Development (Organization) – CYEN

Outstanding Organization Awards

Presented by Ms. Mary Wilfred – Permanent Secretary (Ag), Ministry of Youth Development & Sports

Outstanding Youth Organization – Roseau Valley Alliance (Collected by Nazan Hutchinson)

Outstanding Religious Organization – ISCCF

Outstanding District Youth & Sports Council – Gros Islet North Youth & Sports Council

Esteemed Individual Awards

Presented by Ms. Mary Wilfred – Permanent Secretary (Ag), Ministry of Youth Development & Sports

Esteemed Challenge Award – Kevin Jn Baptiste

Outstanding Youth in Volunteer – Darcey Vigier

Outstanding Student Leader – Rahym Augustin Joseph (Collected by Sasha Polius)

Special Awards

Presented by Mr. Rohan Lubon – Director, Youth Development

High Achiever Award- Shergan Roserie (Collected by Sheena Roserie)

High Achiever Award- Keithlin Caroo (Collected by Nickson Barry)

Presented by Mrs. Krystal Riviere – Chief Operations Officer, Youth Economy Agency

Youth Economy Award- Riad James

Fellow in Youth Work Award

Presented by Dr. Madgerie Jameson-Charles

Henry W. Charles Fellow in Youth Work Award – Bernell St. Rose

Youth of the Year

Presented by Honourable Kenson Casimir – Minister of Youth Development & Sports