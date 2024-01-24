Saint Lucia honours Julien Alfred for outstanding performance in 2023 sports season

Julien Alfred- a well-known sprinter from Saint Lucia has been awarded for her outstanding performance in 2023 sports season during the award ceremony last week.

Castries, Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred, a well-known sprinter from Saint Lucia, has been awarded for her outstanding performance in the 2023 sports season during the award ceremony last week.

The Saint Lucia Athletic Association (SLAA) recently held its annual awards ceremony under the theme “Beyond the Finish Line: Overcoming Challenges, Celebrating Triumphs.” The event took place at the Financial Administrative Centre, Point Seraphine, last week.

The event was attended by various dignitaries such as the President of the SLAA, Brendaline Descartes, Minister for Youth Development and Sports, Kenson Casimir, Taiwan’s Ambassador, and His Excellency Peter Chia-yen Chin, among others.

During the ceremony, several athletes were honoured for their outstanding performance during the 2023 season. Reigning Senior Sportswoman of the Year, Julien Alfred, and record holder in the men’s 400 meters, Michael Joseph, were among the recognized athletes.

Additionally, four other athletes received prestigious awards: Ricardo Mann and Jady Emmanuel were awarded the Juvenile male and female awards, respectively, while Carifta medalists, Denzil Phillips and Naomi London, took home the Junior male and female awards.

In addition to the athlete awards, several other awards were presented, including the Athletes Recognition for representation at Regional and International Championships, Club Recognition, Coach of the Year, Cuthbert Modeste, Technical Official of the Year, Patrick Mathurin, Administrator of the Year, Dora Henry, Unsung Administrator, Cornelius Breen, Long Service Award, Shirley-Ann Lubin, Special Achievement Award, Levern Spencer, and Recognition of Sponsors.

The ceremony was attended by awardees, special guests, coaches, parents, and members of the media.

As part of this ceremony, Kenson Casimir, Minister of Youth Development and Sports, along with Clivus Jules, Acting Director of Sports, recently participated in the 3rd Annual Forum for Ministers of Sports in the Caribbean, organized by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

During the forum, both officials had productive discussions on the progress of the ‘Clean Sport’ movement in the region, the major obstacles it faces, and the way forward for the Anti-doping agenda in the Caribbean. It is worth noting that Saint Lucia signed the Kinston Declaration to establish a roadmap towards the region’s compliance with the WADA Code.