Saint Lucia gearing up for National U15 cricket tournament

Castries, Saint Lucia: The National Under 15 Cricket tournament is all set to return to the shores of Saint Lucia. The team is also preparing for the tournament, as the practice session was held for two days at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports continued preparations of the National Under 15 Cricket Team on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

On Saturday, December 2, the young cricketers were intensely occupied in Game Sense Training, which involved (Running between the wickets, Fielding within the 30-yard circle, etc).

On Sunday, December 3, the National Under 15 selectees were engaged in a 50-over Trial/ Practice match ahead of the selection of the final team to represent St Lucia in the upcoming Windward Islands WINLOTT Under 15 Cricket Tournament, to take place in St Vincent and the Grenadines from December 11 to 18, 2023.

Team ‘A ‘, led by Sheldon Willie, batting first in a 50-over-a-side match, made 172 all out in 44.3 overs.

Sheldon Willie was the leading scorer for his team with a mature 79.

The wicket takers for Team ‘B’ were, Caleb Charles with 5 for 8 in 5 overs, Jeanille Williams 3 for 22 in 9 overs, Jervon Fevrier 2 for 35 in 5 overs and 1 wicket to Kanil Nelson.

In reply, team ‘B’ ended their inning prematurely at 102 for 7 in 14 overs, with Kanil Nelson making 26 and Captain Zanakki Louis 21.

The wicket takers for Team ‘A’ were, Jn Claude Emmanuel with 3 for 16 in 4 overs and 1 wicket each to Sheldon Willie, Tristan Wilson, Darren Felix and Kerlan Daniel.

The Ministry of Youth Development and Sports will soon name the final 14 players to represent Saint Lucia in this year’s tournament.

Four reserved players will also be named.

The Regular Saturday morning, Northern Cluster Grassroots Cricket Development Programme continued on December 2, 2023 with yet another very enjoyable training session at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The activities took the following format:

* Prayers/Welcome etc.

* Warm-up activities (catching games), Agility and flexibility.

* Physical Conditioning (Core workout)

* Medium range catching.

* Nets.

* Younger participants ages 11 years and under were engaged in fun games fielding, catching.

* Mini cricket match.

The coaches who conducted the three-and-a-half (3 1/2 hour) long training session were; Malika Edward and Dominic Auguste.

