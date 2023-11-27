Saint Lucia gearing up for 2023 WINLOTT cricket championship

Saint Lucia National Under-15 Cricket Team is gearing up for the 2023 Windward Islands WINLOTT 50 overs cricket championship

Castries, Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia National Under-15 Cricket Team is gearing up for the 2023 Windward Islands WINLOTT 50 overs cricket championship. The training for the tournament was held over the weekend (November 25 and 26) at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

On Saturday November 25, the twenty-eight (28) players selected to continue training were fully engaged in group discussions on various cricket technical skills/target bowling with emphasis on alignment and control/batting skill enhancement drills and ended the day’s activity with a Net Session.

On Sunday, November 26, the young cricketers played their second practice/trial match with the team A jointly led by Aiden Scholar and Sheldon Willie and team B by Zinakki Willie and Kanil Nelson.

Team B batting first, made 295 for the loss of 12 wickets, with Zinakki Louis making 94 with 13 fours and 1 six, Neil Poyotte 29, Samuel Jean 20, Kyle Stephen 19 and Jeanille Williams with 11.

The wicket-takers for team A were; Jermian Thomas with 4 for 19 in 3 overs and 1 wicket each to Darren Felix, Ethan Forde, Tristan Wilson, Nicken Justin, Cayden Francois, Kareem Francis, Daniel Lorde and Kershawn Chelcher.

In reply, Team A finished their inning on 187 for the loss of 11 wickets in 39.4 overs, with Sheldon Willie contributing 40, Aiden Scholar 19, Kareem Francis 18, Daniel Lorde 16 and Jermian Thomas 14.

The wicket takers for Team B were; Kanil Nelson with 2 for 7 in 3 overs, Zinakki Louis 2 for 8 in 3 overs, Jeanille Williams 2 for 9 in 4 overs and 1 wicket each to Neil Poyotte, Nathaniel Joseph and Jervon Fevrier.

Earlier, the Northern Cluster Grassroots Cricket Development Programme continued on November 25, 2023 with yet another very enjoyable training session at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

The activities took the following format:

* Prayers/Welcome etc.

* Warm-up activities (catching games), Agility and flexibility.

* Physical Conditioning (Core workout)

* Medium range catching.

* Nets.

* Younger participants ages 11 years and under were engaged in fielding, catching, running between the wickets and batting with hard ball using the front pad.

* Mini cricket match.

The coaches who conducted the three-and-a-half (3 1/2 hour) long training session were; Malika Edward and Dominic Auguste with assistance from Jeandell.

