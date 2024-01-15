Saint Lucia emerges as winner of Miss OECS 2024

The winners of Miss OECS Pageant 2024 has been announced. The Pageant took place on Friday, 12th January 2024 at the Windsor Park stadium Forecourt.

The winners of the Miss OECS Pageant 2024 have been announced. The Pageant took place on Friday, 12th January 2024, at the Windsor Park stadium Forecourt.

Saint Lucia emerged as the winner of Miss OECS 2024.

Claire-Marissa Smartt from St. Lia has been crowned the Miss OECS 2024.

Miss Smartt put on a stellar performance. She exhibited grace, poise, and passion and demonstrated, most importantly, love for her country throughout the various segments.

In a show of excellence, Smartt captured:

Best Creative National Wear

Best Swimwear

Best in Evening Wear

Best Promotional Video and was crowned queen

Adicia Burton from Dominica has emerged as the 1st Runner In the pageant, and Thyana Sebastian from Antigua is the second runner-up.

Few other awards were announced at the event.

The Best in Creative National Wear award was given to Claire-Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia

Thyana Sebastian from Antigua has been given the Best Performing Talent award.

Best in Evening wear – Claire Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia

Best Response to Question – Adicia Burton from Dominica

Best Promotional Video-Claire – Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia

Miss Amity – Amonai Francis from Grenada

Organisers of the Miss OECS Pageant have congratulated all the extraordinary young women who have demonstrated grace, talent, and intelligence throughout the competition and added that “Each of them has brought their unique charm and charisma to the stage, making this year’s pageant truly exceptional. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the contestants, sponsors, and supporters who have made this event a resounding success. Your dedication to the empowerment and celebration of talent within the OECS region is truly commendable.”