Saint Lucia emerges as winner of Miss OECS 2024

The winners of the Miss OECS Pageant 2024 have been announced. The Pageant took place on Friday, 12th January 2024, at the Windsor Park stadium Forecourt.
Saint Lucia emerged as the winner of Miss OECS 2024.
Claire-Marissa Smartt from St. Lia has been crowned the Miss OECS 2024.
Miss Smartt put on a stellar performance. She exhibited grace, poise, and passion and demonstrated, most importantly, love for her country throughout the various segments.
Adicia Burton from Dominica has emerged as the 1st Runner In the pageant, and Thyana Sebastian from Antigua is the second runner-up.
Few other awards were announced at the event.
- The Best Creative National Wear was awarded to Adicia Burton from Dominica
- The Best in Creative National Wear award was given to Claire-Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia
- Thyana Sebastian from Antigua has been given the Best Performing Talent award.
- The Best Swim wear award has been given to Claire-Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia.
- Best in Swimwear award was presented to Claire-Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia
- Best Evening wear award Adicia Burton from Dominica
- Best in Evening wear – Claire Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia
- Best Response to Question – Adicia Burton from Dominica
- Best Promotional Video-Claire – Marissa Smartt from St. Lucia
- Miss Amity – Amonai Francis from Grenada
Organisers of the Miss OECS Pageant have congratulated all the extraordinary young women who have demonstrated grace, talent, and intelligence throughout the competition and added that “Each of them has brought their unique charm and charisma to the stage, making this year’s pageant truly exceptional. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to all the contestants, sponsors, and supporters who have made this event a resounding success. Your dedication to the empowerment and celebration of talent within the OECS region is truly commendable.”