Saint Lucia Business Expo to welcome 90 local exhibitors, over 140 local businesses

Castries, Saint Lucia: The Saint Lucia Business Expo is all set to take place at Constitution Park and William Peter Boulevard from February 16 to 17, 2024. The lineup of 90 local exhibitors and over 140 business people has been unveiled who will display their wide range of products, ranging from unique handmade crafts to exciting wellness products.

The two-day expo will start at 10: 00 am on Friday and 9: 00 am on Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia– Ernest Hilaire announced the return of the expo and said that it is aimed at promoting the local businesses of the country. He said that the local offerings of Saint Lucia are amazing and should be promoted and given a platform.

The expo is also known as Independence Village as it is one of the events of the celebration of the 45th Independence which is taking place in Saint Lucia. It will be held under the theme- “𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐦; 𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐲.”

Ernest Hilaire added that this is the chance for local business holders to shine on the grand stage and elevate their brand to new heights. He invited like-minded people and mentioned that the expo would work as the platform for these people to connect with the experts and understand new trends in the market.

Notably, the business expo will be hosted by the Ministry of Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives, and Consumer Affairs, and Export Saint Lucia.

The expo will feature the village-style setup through the designated areas for manufacturing, health, wellness, creatives, and services. This year, the Independence Business Expo will also welcome external buyers from the surrounding region and beyond.

They will be given a chance to explore the great array of Saint Lucia products that will be showcased at the event.

The audience will also be entertained by the dynamic cadre of both young and experienced artists, bringing a blend of talent and creativity to the event.

The expo will also be attended by Island Tea who will showcase their product which is conveniently packaged teas made with 100% local products. Through the event, the citizens of Saint Lucia will also invited to purchase their Independence Accessories at the “Taste of Saint Lucia Store.”

Besides this, Vel’s Multiservices will also showcase its extensive selection of wines at the business expo, catering to a wide range of preferences. The event will feature the inaugural showcase of several local businesses and promise to be even more spectacular.

Ernest Hilaire noted that there is a chance to discover local innovation and creativity at the Saint Lucia Business Expo. It is a platform for the celebration of the nation’s entrepreneurial spirit where the attendees will support the homegrown talents and pave the path of unity, resilience, and creativity.

He cited that the business expo is a significant platform for promoting economic growth and enhancing local products. It also helps bolster the collaboration within Saint Lucia’s business community.

The expo also attracted external buyers and showcased local talent, making it a perfect chance to enhance investment, facilitate trade, and drive the economic growth of Saint Lucia at one stage.