Saint Lucia Auto Sound Club to host annual Christmas Toy Drive

On Sunday, 10th December 2023, the Saint Lucia Auto Sound Club will be hosting their biggest charitable event of the year, the annual Christmas Toy Drive.

The month of December is packed with events and celebrations that hold a plethora of meanings for people everywhere.

For the members of the Saint Lucia Auto Sound Club (SLASC), it is the month of their biggest charitable event of the year which aims towards spreading joy and believes in giving back to the community.

This event also signifies that it is not just about car audio competition but about giving back love and care to people who support the industry and art form.

As a non-profit organization, all revenue raised by the club through its various shows and donations goes towards hosting the annual toy drive.

Saint Lucia Auto Sound Club has been hosting the event for the past nine (9) years in various communities across the island.

The partners of the event are the alternative sports season and ministry of youth development and sports of saint lucia.

On Sunday, 10th December 2023, all roads will be leading to the district of Laborie and the communities of Banse La Grace and Augier, where the team will be distributing toys, pizza, cupcakes, and candy to approximately 900 children and 45 hampers to the less fortunate.

SLASC is inviting all partners, organizations, and companies who donated to join the team as they head down to Laborie, on Sunday morning. The meeting point will be in the yard of Like it Bar, Bexon at 9AM.

Last Year the SLASC Annual Christmas event was held on 11th December 2023, and it benefitted approximately 500 children and 48 homes. Toys and hampers were distributed among the less fortunate as a part of their charitable drive .

This charitable event helps to ensure that it can help children and families to have something under the tree for Christmas.