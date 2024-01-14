Saint Lucia Athletic Association hosts Gala Awards Evening 2024

Saint Lucia Athletic Association hosted the Gala Awards Evening 2024 on Saturday, 13th January 2024 to celebrate the athletes for the 2023 Season.

Saint Lucia Athletic Association hosted the Gala Awards Evening 2024 on Saturday, 13th January 2024 to celebrate the athletes for the 2023 Season.

The president of Saint Lucia Athletic Association addressed and welcomed the attendees of the event. She said,” Tonight, we gather to celebrate the outstanding achievement, unwavering dedication and spirit of our remarkable athletes.”

Here are the awardees from the Saint Lucia Athletic Association Gala Awards Evening 2024.

Jady Emmanuel and Ricardo Mann were presented with the Juvenile Athletes of the Year award.

Naomi London and Denzel Phillips were honoured with the Junior Athletes of the Year award.

Julien Alfred and Michael Joseph were awarded the Athletes of the Year

Saint Lucia Athletic Association also awarded all the athletes who represented Saint Lucia last year in sports at the CARIFTA Games, the CAC Games, the Commonwealth Youth Games, the NACAC Age Group Championships, the World Championships and the Pan Am Games

Special Awards went to:

Leven Spencer was presented with the Special Achievement Award

Cornelia Shirley Ann Lubin received the Longstanding Service Award

Cuthbert ‘Twatinez’ Modeste was honoured with the Coach of the Year award

Dora Henry was acknowledged with the Administrator of the Year award

Technical Official of the Year went to Patrick Mathurin

Cornelius Breen received the Special Award for Commitment and Dedication to the Sport of Athletics

Club Recognition awards were presented.

The central executive took the opportunity to thank the sponsors, affiliates, coaches, technical officials, parents, well wishers, media, volunteers and most of all the athletes for contributing to the success of 2023.

He added by saying,”As we continue to propel forward into 2024, let us remember the theme of the 2023 SLAA Gala Awards Evening: Beyond the Finish Line: Navigating Challenges, Celebrating Triumphs.”

Saint Lucia Athletic Association extended their heartfelt Gratitude to all the attendees who added warmth and joy to the event.