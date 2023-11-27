Saint Lucia as elected member of UNESCO Executive Board 

The UNESCO Executive Board elected the country Saint Lucia on November 24, 2023 (Friday) at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris as Chairperson of the UNESCO Executive Board.

The country got elected for the period of two years that is 2023 to 2025.

Considerably, Vera Lacoueilhe as a representative of Saint Lucia got the victory with 36 votes to 20 votes and 2 abstentions over the Brazilian candidate.

Vera Lacoeuilhe won this election with her expertise and extensive experience. She has been a long standing diplomat as an integral part of the delegation of Saint Lucia to UNESCO from the time of establishment of an organization.

She has a very deep understanding of the organization and its procedures which made her stand out at the position.

Also, she has the ability to meet any kind of challenge with a very appropriate and effective solution.

Her attribution towards the presidency of the Executive Board is exceptional which makes her the best candidate for this designation.

Significantly while adressing, she extended her thanks to the board members for their support.

Further, she pledged her commitment towards fostering unity in advancing the mandate of the organization.

Moving ahead, the executive board is one of the parts of UNESCO and candidate from Saint Lucia, Vera Lacoueihe was elected by the General Conference.

Also, the executive board consists of 58 states who are its members. All the members remain for the period of four years.

Furthermore, the working of the executive board involves examining the programme of work and the budget of the Organization.

Excitingly, it is the greatest achievement of the country Saint Lucia and the country’s national commission for UNESCO congratulated the country as well for this victory.

Not only this, the commission also extended best wishes to the winning candidate for the presidency.

