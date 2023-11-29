Saint Lucia: 3rd Annual Honey Show to fill region with excitement

Organization of Eastern Caribbean States is ready to host Saint Lucia’s 3rd Annual Honey Show from December 8, 2023 to December 10, 2023 (Friday to Sunday).

This three day show is supported by BioSpace Project in partnership with the country’s UNDP (United Nation Development Program) GEF Small Grants Programme.

Considerably, Global Environment Facility small grants programme aims at providing the grants and funds (financial support) to the local communities and their organizations.

The event is set with an objective of promoting apiculture in the region, includes various events which are as follows:

Honey Competition

Honey Tasting

Exhibition.

Significantly, all the events are to take place on different days and venues. On December 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday), the event is to be held at Constitution Park, Castries, Saint Lucia. Both the days will receive the entries for the Honey Competition and the vending of honey products.

Further, on the next day that is December 10, 2023 (Sunday), the event is to take place at Rodney Bay Marina. The introduced timing for the event is 9 am. However, the competition will commence at 10 am and the results will be announced at 3 pm.

The closing ceremony for the event is set at 6 pm.

Interestingly, Bee Natural Products will be available for sale at the Saint Lucia‘s 3rd Annual Honey Show as it will be participating at the show. And, it is for the 3rd time, the show is going to be held nationwide and it can be expected that it will be even sweeter.

On this, Terri Henri, CEO Founder and a producer of Bee Natural products and a President of Dominica Health & Wellness Association is even cheering for the Dominican entries. Also, this time the company Bee natural is adding up a few new entries of the products as a category of non- honey products.

Also, she announced the pre bookings of the products to avoid any kind of disappointment due to the lack of space for carrying the products.

