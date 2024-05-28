Saint John Logo Competition announced, winner to get cash prize, tablet

The Saint John Logo Competition has been announced for the young individuals and creative minds of Grenada as the deadline for submission will be May 29, 2024

Grenada: The Saint John Logo Competition has been announced for the young individuals and creative minds of Grenada as the deadline for submission will be May 29, 2024. The winner of the competition will be announced on May 31, 2024.

In addition to that, the guidelines and prizes have been unveiled by the authorities while extending an invitation to the individuals of the Saint John community. They are asked to submit a creative, original, and impactful logo design that should explain the culture and spirit of the beautiful parish.

As per the guidelines, all designs must be original and should not infringe on any copyright or trademarks and the individuals who wanted to submit their designs must be the residents of St John Parish.

The guidelines state that multiple submissions are allowed and individuals are asked to submit their digital copies of the logos at the official email of the authorities. Further, the candidates who are seeking to submit their design through physical submission then should be delivered to the St John Constituency office.

Further, the individuals are asked to either draw their designs or print or they can also digitally create these designs in high resolution. The format should be clear with a transparent background and should be submitted in the PNG which also includes a brief description of the design’s symbolism.

The design of the logo will be visually appealing as it should be recognized easily. Notably, the design should be versatile for various reproduction purposes including print, digital and merchandise. Further, the design of the logo should also possess the ability to be adaptable in colour and the design must have black and white elements.

Further, the winner will be selected on the criteria of creativity, originality, artistic quality, elements reflective of parish culture, and overall impact. The popularity component for judging consists 30% of the final score which will be obtained from online reaction engagement.

The winner will get the chance to win around $500.00 cash, digital tablet an historical recognition through his/her design.