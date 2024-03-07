Saint James: Woman receives medical help during 5-month-old daughter’s murder trial

27-year-old woman in Saint James Parish court experienced an epileptic seizure during hearing against her in the murder case of her daughter.

Jamaica: A 27-year-old woman was taken to medical attention and a fresh psychiatric report under the order given by the Saint James Parish court after she experienced an epileptic seizure during the hearing against her in the murder case of her five-month-old daughter on Wednesday, 6 March.

The suspect woman in the case of the murder of her daughter by throwing her from a height is identified with the name of Shamoya Green. She was charged under the relevant offences she committed. The deceased baby girl of Saint James is identified with her name Destiny.

While the suspect, Shamoya, appeared in court, she suffered an attack of an epileptic seizure, a condition that affects the brain, and the changes can be seen in the consciousness, movement, and behaviour of the person.

As per the reports, the incident of the murder of a five-month-old girl by her mother in Saint James took place last year on the day of 6 December 2023 at nearly 5:35 pm. The act of crime happened after the suspect, Shamoya, was enraged due to her relationship issues.

On the day, the suspect was at her home with her family members and her common-law husband. It is said that she tried to talk to her male partner about their relationship which discussion he pushed to the evening which left her in anger.

After that, the suspect woman and her daughter, Destiny, left the room and went to the rooftop of the house on the third floor. From that height, she threw her baby daughter on the concrete ground, which led to the death of the victim’s child.

The police reported the incident of the murder of a baby girl by her mother in the house of Saint James. The police officers took charge of the report and arrested the culprit’s mother, after which she was taken to court for a hearing under the offence committed by her.

On the day of her appearance in the court, the suspect was taken in front of the judge Kaysha Grant Pryce, who ordered medical attention for her after observing her condition. The suspect, Shamoya, will be taken to court again for an appearance on April 3.

It is said that during the seizure, the suspect woman was allegedly hearing the voice of her girl child who was calling her. The situation inside the courtroom was taken under control by the bystanders and police personnel.