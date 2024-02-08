Saint James: Woman dies in accident, hit by uncontrolled car

70-year-old woman died in accident by getting hit by an uncontrolled car in Saint James on Tuesday, 6 February.

Jamaica: A 70-year-old woman lost her life in an accident by getting hit by a car which was out of control in an effort to avoid a pothole in Saint James, a parish located on the northwestern coast of Jamaica, on the morning of Tuesday, 6 February, around 9:30 am.

The 70-year-old victim of the accident is identified with the name of Unice Edwards, who lived in Somerton, a locality in Saint James parish.

As per the reports, the incident accident of the victim Edwards took place on the day while she was walking along the Windsor Lodge main road in Saint James at nearly 9:30 am when a Toyota Allion motor car went to the location, which was out of control.

It is said that the driver who was in the car travelling on the road suddenly tried to avoid a pothole on the road, in the process of which the driver lost his control over the car.

Reportedly, the out-of-control car first collided with a light post along the road, after which, eventually, the car hit the old victim, causing the accident which took her life. The incident of accident of the old victim, Unice Edwards, was immediately informed to the emergency health facility for medical help.

The victim, who sustained multiple injuries in the accident, was transferred to the hospital under medical observation. After all the efforts of the medical staff, she was not able to survive and was declared dead officially.

The incident was also reported to the police department in response to which officers from the local police department took charge and went to the place of incident to confirm the report. The police are continuing the investigation and are conducting inquiries in relation to the case of the accident.

The people of the communities around Saint James and the citizens of the nation are sharing their opinions of the case of the accident of an old lady by a car, which was out of control due to a pothole.

People are saying, “When driving, you can come up on any obstacle, including a pothole, where you have to make a decision in a split second in order to save a life or protect your vehicle from damages. Speeding sounds like the cause of this accident. Sad the lady left her house with all expectation to reach back home alive. Condolences to her family.”

People also said, “Hope they charge him. What kind of rash speed could he be travelling at to collide with a utility pole and then kill the lady? Protecting a vehicle instead of someone’s life.”