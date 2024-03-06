Saint James: Man held with marijuana of $5.5 million granted bail

Man granted bail against the surety of one million dollars on 4 March, in case of carrying marijuana in Saint James.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man granted bail by the Port of Spain High Court against the surety of one million dollars on Monday, 4 March, in the case of carrying marijuana weighed around 334 kilograms with a street value of 5.5 million dollars in the Saint James district.

The accused man of possessing marijuana in the Saint James district in Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, is identified with his name of Collin Joseph.

The accused is the father of two children who belong to Diego Martin, a town in the northwestern part of Trinidad. Collin Joseph works as an employee at the city corporation of Port of Spain.

The case of the accused, Joseph, was heard by Master Magaret Sookraj Goswami, in front of whom the arguments and evidence against the accused were presented on the day. After hearing the arguments, Master Magaret Sookraj Goswami granted bail to the accused under some conditions.

As per the reports, the accused was arrested for the possession of marijuana by a team of police officers from the Western Division police during an anti-crime operation in Saint James, on 29 February.

During the operation, the police officers observed a suspicious motor vehicle at nearly 3:45 a.m. along Western Main Road near Clarence Street. The motor vehicle was occupied by the accused, Collin Joseph.

Reportedly, the police officers approached the suspicious vehicle and searched. In the search, the police officers found marijuana in the motor vehicles which weighed around 334 kilograms with an estimated street value of 5.5 million dollars.

After the illegal findings, the police officers seized the motor vehicle with marijuana on the spot and arrested the suspect after which he was taken into custody. Eventually, the accused was charged with the related offences and was taken for an appearance in court for the hearing.

In the court, the accused was given bail under the condition, that is, Collin Joseph needed to report to the West End police station two times a week. He is also asked to submit the surety amount of one million dollars against the bail.

The local people of Saint James and the nation are sharing their views on the case and are saying, “How much amount of marijuana is on the street of this island? Why this man is getting bail? Was he innocent? Surely not. The big criminals get bail so easily and people who carry few grams stay always in jail. If they are not getting bail why these smugglers? Everything is money is real. No bail should be given to those. They will just cause more problems.”