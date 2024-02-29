Saint James man becomes victim of robbery

Man became the victim of a robbery by two suspects along Mucurapo Road in the Saint James district of Port of Spain on 27 February.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man became the victim of a robbery and threatened with shooting by two suspects along Mucurapo Road in the Saint James district of Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago, on Tuesday, 27 February, around 2:45 am.

As per the reports, the incident of the robbery and the shooting of the victim in Saint James took place on the day at nearly 2:45 am while the man was near the Socar Auto Detailing Centre. While the victim man was out in the place, two suspects went to the location and approached the man.

It is mentioned that the suspects were armed with firearms. Straight after, the suspect went to the victim with aggression and announced the robbery. Due to this unexpected confrontation, the victim found himself in danger and attempted to escape from the place.

It is said that after observing the man fleeing from the location, the suspects fired multiple shots in the direction of the victim. The shooting attempt threatened the victim and he immediately surrendered in front of the assailants.

Reportedly, the suspects in the robbery took all the cash and valuables that the victim man was carrying at the time including an iPhone. The suspects after the robbery fled from the place of crime in a motor vehicle which was a Nissan Wagon car. The suspects went in the east direction along the Mucurapo Road.

The incident of the robbery and shooting was instantly reported to the police department by the victim with the help of bystanders. In response to the report of the robbery, the police officers from the local police station took the initial charge and went to the crime scene.

After visiting the place of the incident, the police department took the area under control and conducted an early investigation to collect potential clues and evidence against the suspects after confirming the report of the robbery.

The police officers are conducting the investigation and inquiries into the case under the guidance of PC David. The police officers are tracing the suspects involved in the crime with the help of collected information.

The local people of the communities around the nation and the residents of the Saint James district are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of the shooting in a robbery on the victim.

People are saying, “It is really very easy to give lectures to others talking bravely when sitting safely at your place, but in reality when one faces criminals with guns who are shooting without thinking you stay no hero any longer. The coward comes out and begs for life. We must not become harsh on the victims and treat them like losers. They are not. In reality, we can see what happens when a tiny criminal with fun revolves in the market, big man also becomes a cat. Everyone just want others to put their lives on risk for them.”

The people are hoping for the betterment of the victim and are asking for justice with a quick resolution to the case by arresting the criminals.