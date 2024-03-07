Saint Catherine man booked with illegal firearms and rifle

24-year-old man was held and charged in the case of possessing illegal firearms with a rifle at his home in Saint Catherine on 6 March.

Jamaica: A 24-year-old man was held and charged by the law enforcement department in the case of possessing illegal firearms and ammunition with a rifle at his home in the Central Village of Saint Catherine, a parish in the southeastern part of Jamaica, on Wednesday, 6 March.

The suspect caught with illegal firearms including a rifle in Saint Catherine is identified with his name of Nicholas Hibbert also commonly known as Brukfoot. Nicholas Hibbert works as an auto-body repairman.

The suspect is charged in the case under the offences of possessing illegal firearms, stockpiling illegal weapons, and possession of ammunition without any permission. The charges were laid on him after the interrogation process in the presence of his attorney.

As per the reports, the seizure of the illegal rifle with other firearms in the central village took place on the day by a team of officers from the Saint Catherine South Police Division while they were on surveillance of the area under the orders.

It is mentioned that while the police officers were on duty in the locality, they spotted Nicholas Hibbert outside his house. Nicholas Hibbert, after observing the police officers in the area, attempted to escape from the place, which raised the officers’ suspicion of him.

Reportedly, the police officers, after observing something wrong, caught the suspect, Nicholas, after a little chase. After taking charge of the suspect, the police officers searched Nicholas’s house to find the potential illegal possessions.

In the search of the premises, the law enforcement officers discovered three illegal firearms including a 0.38 revolver loaded with six counts of ammunition and a Smith and Wesson M&P pistol loaded with a magazine containing 9mm bullets.

The pistol and revolver were found by the officers hidden inside the clothes in his bedroom. On further search, the police officers collected a Norinco SKS 7.62 rifle possessed by the suspect at his house in Saint Catherine.

The rifle was explored by the police officers hidden inside a knitted bag, which they recovered from the back side of the property, where it was buried in the ground. The rifle was found by the officers with a magazine which was containing no ammunition.

The suspect was immediately arrested and taken into custody by the police officers. Eventually, Nicholas was charged with the offences for which he was held. The date of the accused’s appearance in court has not been fixed until now.