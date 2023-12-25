Safety tips for children amid St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival 52

The Department of Probation and Child Protection Services has issued safety tips for to children amid St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival 52

The Department of Probation and Child Protection Services has issued some safety tips in reference to children and young persons amid St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival 52.

The safety tips are:

Children are not allowed on the streets past 10 PM nightly without proper adult supervision.

Vendors are prohibited by law to sell alcoholic beverages to any person under the age of 18 years of age.

Parents must be mindful of their children’s attire to ensure that it is age appropriate.

Parents are encouraged to educate their children about speaking to strangers and taking anything to eat or drink from them.

Children are inquisitive, so hold their hands, particularly in crowds and ensure they are always within your sight.

Take your teenagers with you when you are going out, don’t leave them with their friends.

If partaking in any carnival activity where loud music is played, please do not have children too close to the speakers as this can cause ear damage.

Other safety tips for Christmas :