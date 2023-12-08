Saddlers secondary wins Jones Group U14 Football Championship

Saddlers Secondary School lifted the trophy of Jones Group U14 Football Competition hosted by the St Kitts Department of Sports

Saddlers Secondary School lifted the trophy of Jones Group U14 Football Competition . The team defeated Charles E Mills Secondary School with the score of 3-1 in the final round.

The final match was hosted by the St Kitts Department of Sports on Thursday, 7th December 2023 at Warner Park.

Denzil douglas also congratulated Saddler’s secondary school on their win.

Saddler’s secondary school expressed their happiness and appreciated the team saying, “Wolf Nation is beaming with pride after an exciting U14 football finals today, a 3-1 victory over the CEMSS Eagles. The boys were resilient, they played hard and never gave up the fight. We are extremely proud of them. Today they are CHAMPIONS.”

The coaches Mr.Vinceroy Nelson and Mr. Tejourn Caines were appreciated for their hard work, dedication, support and sacrifice that paid off.

The management also thanked the parents, teachers, students, the Saddlers and neighbouring communities for coming out and supporting the team.

The match for 3rd place was held between Basseterre high school and Charlestown secondary school at 4:00pm. Basseterre high school won the match with the score of 5-1 and secured the 3rd position in the tournament.

Results of SKNANB Primary School football competition has also been announced.

The match for 1st position was held between Irish town primary school and Tyrrell Williams primary school at 6:00 pm at the warner park.

Tyrrell Williams primary won the tournament against Irish town primary school with the score of 2-1.

The 3rd place match was held between Beach Allen Primary and Dieppe bay primary school at 5:00Pm at the Warner’s park

The 3rd place match between Dieppe Bay Primary and Beach Allen Primary finished at the score 1-1 after 50 minutes. The result were decided based on penalty shoot-out, where Beach Allen Primary secured victory with 4 goals to Dieppe Bay Primary’s 3.