Saddlers Secondary Schools to be renamed after Dr Denzil Douglas in 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Saddlers Secondary School is all set to be renamed the Dr Denzil LLewellyn Douglas Secondary School in honour of the second Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis- Dr Douglas, in 2024.

The decision was announced by Deputy Prime Minister- Dr Geoffrey Hanley during his 2024 budget presentation on Friday.

He said that the government of St Kitts and Nevis will rename the two schools as a tribute to prominent figures in education and leadership. The other school is Irish Town Primary School, which will be rebranded as the Halliday-Smith Primary School.

“I want to commend these individuals for their contribution to nation-building with the vision of excellence and creativity. I am pleased to indicate that in 2024, the two of our schools will be renamed, which are Irish Town Primary School and Saddlers Secondary School,”said the Dy PM.

The decision is made to pay homage to former principal Maize Halliday and education stalwart Sylvia Smith, who, even at the age of 92, has been contributing to the education sector of the Federation.

During his budget address, Dr Hanley added that the decision was made to appreciate the contribution made by these prominent figures in the education sector of St Kitts and Nevis. He said that these individuals efficiently contributed to the nation-building and still doing great work.

Dr Hanley also expressed commitment to realign the school with Dr Douglas’s original vision. While commending their contribution, he added that the education ministry will celebrate the legacy of those who helped in shaping the nation’s quality educational landscape.

He said that the government will acknowledge their dedication and formulate steps for the upliftment of the education sector further.

Dr Hanley added that they are committed to ensuring that persons who make their contributions in whatever areas are recognized in the best way they can. The recognition must be given at the time when the persons are able to attend the event and see their named unveiled.