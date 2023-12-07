Run Barbados set to return with 40th edition, feature 5K, 10K races

Run Barbados Race Weekend is all set to return with its 40th edition from December 8 to 10, 2023

Barbados: Run Barbados Race Weekend is all set to return with its 40th edition from December 8 to 10, 2023. The schedule of the races has been announced, as this will take place on the East Coast. Registration for the races closed today.

Schedule of Run Barbados Race

On December 9, 2023

Sleeping Giant 5K Race: The first event of the Run Barbados event will be the 5K Race. It will be held on December 9, 2023, at 4:15 pm. The location for the event is Barclays Park.

The 5K race is the most popular event, and runners of all ages can enjoy the challenge. It is known to be the perfect race for beginners and the more experienced runners. The race will start from Barclays, and head toward Bellaplaine before turning back to Barclays Park.

Casuarina 10K Race: The location for the race is Barclays Park, and it will be held on December 9, 2023. The race will start at 4: 15 pm.

The 10K is one of the oldest races in the Caribbean, as it was established in 1983.

On December 10, 2023

Sand Dunes Half Marathon: The race will be held on December 10, 2023 at Barclays Park. The race will start at 5: 30 pm.

The run will take the racers through the scenic East Coast. Along the way, the athletes will pass or see landmarks of Barbados, including the Sleep Giant (Chalky Mount), St Andrew Parish Church and Morgan Lewis Windmill.

Last year, the Run Barbados was held on December 10 and December 11, 2022. The event featured Infra Rentals Casuarian 3K race. The route was started and finished in Barclays Park with views of the magnificent Atlantic Ocean all the way.

The race also headed south for 12.5K and turned around. It also continued past Barclays Park for 250m. The athletes had also made 2nd turnaround.

Last year, the races also took place on the West Coast with start/finish at Carlisle bay right at the entrace of Bridgetown.