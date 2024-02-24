Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas set to sail in Summer 2025, joins Icon Class fleet

The Royal Caribbean’s second world’s largest cruise ship- Star of the Seas is all set to sail in the Summer of 2025.

Caribbean: The Royal Caribbean’s second world’s largest cruise ship- Star of the Seas is all set to sail in the Summer of 2025. The vessel will follow the fleet of the debutant Icon of the Seas which initiated its maiden voyage on January 27, 2024, from Miami.

The Star of the Seas, the sister ship of Icon of the Seas is all set to debut in Royal Caribbean’s largest cruise fleet in August 2025 as it is coming to Port Canaveral, featuring seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and West Caribbean with a stop at Coco Cay, the Bahamas.

It is the upcoming second Icon Class ship which is currently under construction in Finland. The construction has been progressing at a rapid and the vessel has received its first mega blocks since the keel laying a few months ago.

The cruise vessel will feature the Pearl through a three-deck-high superstructure that stretches from the Royal Promenade on Deck 5 up to Central Park on Deck 8. The inside of the Pearl has 3,000 kinetic panels and integrated lights that move in the organic pattern day and night.

Besides this, the vessel will also feature six record breaking waterslides, seven pools, 40 dining options, a spa and endless entertainment. People will experience luxury, adventure, and unforgettable moments through the cruise ships at different destinations.

The Royal Caribbean Group has planned to bring a new era of cruising with the unique fleet of the three largest cruise ships with brand new Icon Class. The first one for the lineup was Icon of the Seas- which has been lauded for its unique and class offerings.

Icon of the Seas started its maiden voyage from Miami and sailed around Caribbean countries such as St Kitts and Nevis, St Thomas, and the Bahamas in January 2024. The ship returned to Miami in Feb 2024 while completing its first voyage after its debut.

The travellers who embarked on their first journey on the vessel shared their experiences and said that the eight neighbourhoods, 20 decks, and other amenities enhanced their travel experience.

Netizens reacted to the arrival of the 2025 edition of the Icon Class and said that the ship will add another layer of authenticity to the fleet of the Royal Caribbean’s offerings.

One commented,” Great pics!! Having been on Icon I can totally picture what will be around the Pearl in these pics.”

Another added, ”Icon of the Seas was amazing, so I am looking forward to the second fleet of the Royal Caribbean. I am sure that the offerings of the vessel will be great.”

Besides this, the third ship that will join the Icon Class ship fleet of the Royal Caribbean is still unnamed and expected to arrive in 2026. The order for the ship has been placed and the group has asked for the suggestions of the names.

Netizens suggested names and said that these three ships have been changing demographics for the Royal Caribbean. One stated,” I’d like to see them begin to bring back some of the original names – specifically Sovereign of the Seas.”

Another mentioned,” Enterprise of the Seas. Not sure if they can fit the on the ship’s bow.”