Royal Caribbean to offer school holiday package, return to Southampton

Caribbean: The cruise of the Royal Caribbean announced the package and offer for the upcoming season of holidays in different countries. Under the “Think Holiday, Think Royal Caribbean” package, Independence of the Seas is all set to return to Southampton.

The Independence of the Seas cruise will offer:

It will offer the tourists to sail from Southampton

The offer will provide full board experience

Full guarantee of entertainment and activities

Ship Highlights:

The Royal Caribbean is known for its exceptional experience and ultimate tourist appeal. Grease The Broadway Music and the perfect storm waterslides will make tourists spend their holidays in a tranquil environment.

Flow Rider and Surf Simulator has added new allure to the Independence of the Seas cruise ship. The Splash Awar Bay Kids Aqua Park will enhance the school holidays for the children. Sports bar and Arcade will mesmerise the tourists with authentic games and sports.

Sweet Shop and Laser Tag will also be part of the ship for the school holidays. Various bars and casinos will provide a true holiday spirit to the tourists. Royal Theatre and Ice Skating rink will entertain the audience and also become part of their spending time.

The Rock Climbing Wall and Escape Room will create a relaxing environment for tourists across the globe.

School Holiday offers, Total Prices

Spain and Portugal

The offer of the Royal Caribbean for Spain and Portugal will commence on May 27, 2025. The trip will be for seven nights. The package for the two adults will cost £1420 in total. The price for the package of a family of 3 will be £2014 total, while for the family of 4 will be £2414 total.

Hamburg and Rotterdam

The trip to the country will start on July 20, 2025, and the package will be for five nights. The price for two adults will be £1048 total. The price for a family of 3 is £1486 total and for a Family of 4 is £1794 total.

Spanish Flair

Starting from July 25, 2025, the package will be of nine nights. The price for two adults will be £1810 total. The price for the Family of 3 is £2595 total and for the Family of 4 is £3122 total.

Royal Caribbean will provide two trips to the country on different dates.

The second trip will start on August 3, 2025, and the package will be for nine nights. The price for two adults will be £2099 total; for the Family of 3, it is £2633 total. The price for a Family of 4 is £3162 in total.

Norwegian Fjords

The package will start on August 17, 2025, for the seven nights.

The prices are:

2 adults – £1456 total

Family of 3 – £2035 total

Family of 4 – £2416 total

