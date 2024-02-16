Royal Caribbean to launch 7th Oasis Class Ship in 2028, order placed

An order has been placed for the making of the seventh Oasis Class Ship by the Royal Caribbean.

Caribbean: An order has been placed for the making of the seventh Oasis Class Ship by the Royal Caribbean. The new ship will be built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France and is expected to be delivered in 2028.

The yet unnamed Oasis Class Ship will follow the series as the previous one was Utopia of the Seas, which will debut in July 2024. Royal Caribbean has signed an agreement with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique and said that the ship will join their Oasis fleet soon.

Jason Liberty- President and CEO of the Royal Caribbean said that they are looking forward to the debut of the Utopia of the Seas this summer and the next sister ship will be installed soon in the fleet.

He said that the focus of the Royal Caribbean group is to provide exciting new cruise ships to tourists and enhance the travel experience with special amenities and offerings.

Furthermore, the general manager- Chantiers de l’Atlantique expressed pleasure and said that the contract marked a strong partnership with Royal Caribbean. He said that they are looking forward to the ships and building strong relationships.

Notably, the Oasis of the Seas was launched by the Royal Caribbean in 2009 which has turned out to be game-changing for the group. Since then, the ship has become so popular that it has carried millions of guests around the world.

The Oasis of the Seas consisted of a revolutionary design with an innovative neighbourhood concept. According to the Royal Caribbean, the next iteration will serve the cruise industry exceptionally for years to come.

Recently, Royal Caribbean launched the world’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas which has completed its first maiden voyage starting from Miami on January 27, 2024. The ship sailed around the Caribbean destinations such as St Kitts and Nevis, St Maarten, Bahamas, and British Virgin Island.

The news has excited the netizens as the new Oasis ship will soon be there on different shores of the world to serve cruise lovers. They said that Oasis class ships are the nicest in the fleet, as it provides exceptional offerings.

One commented,” Oasis class ships are the nicest in the fleet. I’m going on icon in May and looking forward to compare.”

Another commented,” Love the oasis class and nothing wrong with the smaller ones as long as they have updated activities and such.”

One stated,’ All I got to say is that I’m a big boy Caribbean fan I love the cruise ships I’ve been on a lot of them. Oasis class is my favorite and I’ve been on all of them and I’m ready to get on Utopia and the brand new one, so how do I feel about it? Hell, yes, royal cribbing bring it.”