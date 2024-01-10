Royal Caribbean to introduce small ships on public demand

Royal Caribbean, amid his venture of making big ships, is considering the public demand to build small ships.

Royal Caribbean, as the biggest brand in the industry, has been focusing on building bigger cruise ships in the last few years and not giving much attention to the small-size ship sector for over a decade.

As per the reports, the loyal fan base of Royal Caribbean is not very happy with this approach of the company. Their demand from the company is that they should also introduce small ships along with their big ventures.

The reason for such demand from the company is that the big cruise ships are limited to some ports where they can stop, whereas the smaller ships visit more ports.

The people who love big ships are those who love enjoying the world-class services available onboard but they also don’t prefer to go to small ports like Cozumel and Nassau.

But the small ships will not only provide the best available service but also be easy to access for many visitors who can come onboard from any port or leave to any.

For now, the visitors of Royal Caribbean need to choose between the choices of going on a big new ship with all facilities but fewer stops or another option is to select ships with more stops but are older with fewer facilities.

These are the reasons for the demand for new small ships, which is considered by the Royal Caribbean and is planning on the project as per the sources.

Many loyal customers of the Royal Caribbean prefer to sail on smaller ships even after getting fewer facilities like big ships. The reason for that is the small ships provide a very close and involved environment, which helps in getting together with the members of the crew and provides a very friendly environment.

Michael Bayley, who is the CEO of Royal Caribbean, gave some hints about the return of the smaller ships in the fleet of the company as per their plans, but there are no official statements till now by their side.

CEO Bayley said on the long ongoing demand of the customers, “The team of Royal Caribbean is working on a new class, and if everything goes as planned, we may come up with something this year. Don’t forget that Serenade just sailed on the Ultimate World Cruise with global adventures of 274 days. Lots of new ports.”

Anyhow, even though the plans of building new smaller ships are out to the public, the introduction of the new vessels will actually take a few years to sail the ocean in reality.

For now, the Royal Caribbean introduced its new grand ship, Icon of the Seas, which is now the largest ship in the world, on Tuesday, 9 January.

Before the Icon of the Seas, the title of largest cruise ship in the world was the Wonder of the Seas, another grand cruise by Royal Caribbean.

The Royal Caribbean also introduces another big ship with the Icon of the Seas, that is, Utopia of the Seas. After these, there is one more grand cruise ship that is about to come on the market soon.

The latest approach by the Royal Caribbean is the introduction of a privately owned enhanced island by the company named CocoCay where the Icon of the Seas will visit with the visitors.

Royal Caribbean said, “With each new step, we raise the bar in the cruise ship industry while enhancing what our guests want and already expect.”

They also mentioned, “In January 2024, at the time for the arrival of Icon of the Seas, the Hideaway Beach debut. Hideaway Beach is our new adult-only ultimate beachfront paradise at Perfect Day at CocoCay.”

The people seem excited with the new introductions by the Royal Caribbean and visit the CocoCay island, which already looks like a success. Whereas other customers are still hopefully waiting for the introduction of a small ship fleet soon.