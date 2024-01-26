Round 3 of Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Two-Day Tournament continues, know fixtures

Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association is hosting Round 3 of the Two Day Tournament on Saturday 27th, and Sunday, January 28th, 2024. Five matches have been scheduled and are as follows:
1. Pigotts Crushers will be competing against Wes Rising Sun Spartans at Pigotts.
2. Empire Nation will be competing against Bolans Blasters at the rising sun
3. New Winthorpes Lions will be competing against Jennings Tigers at New Winthorpes
4. All Saints Pythons will compete against Pic Liberta Blackhawks at All Saints
5. Cub Bethesda Golden Eagles will compete against combined schools at Bethesda
The matches played in Round Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament held on Saturday, 20th January 2024 and Sunday, 21st January 2024 were:
Match 1: C.U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles competed against Empire Nation
Venue: The match was conducted in Bethesda
Match 2: Pigotts Crushers competed against Bolans Blasters
Venue: The match was conducted in Pigotts
Match 3: New Winthorpes Lines competed against All Saints Pythons
Venue: The match was conducted in New Winthorpes
Match 4: W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans competed against Combined Schools
Venue: The match was conducted in Rising Sun
Match 5: Jennings Tigers competed against P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks
Venue: The match was conducted in Jennings
Round 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament was held on Saturday, 13th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024
In round one, five matches were scheduled as follows:
1. U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles VS P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks
Venue: Bethesda
Umpires: Bernard Joseph and James Trotman
2. Pigotts Crushers VS Combined Schools
Venue: Pigotts Playing Field
Umpires: Keller Joseph and Felix Auguiste
3. New Winthorpes Lions VS Bolans Blasters
Venue: New Winthorpes
Umpires: Avoy Knight and Hayden-Ann Palmer
4. All Saints Pythons VS W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans
Venue: All Saints
Umpires: Melissa Lawrie and Julian Roberts
5. Empire Nation VS Jennings Tigers
Venue: Rising Sun Ground
Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Candis Butler