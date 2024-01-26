Round 3 of Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association Two-Day Tournament continues, know fixtures

Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association is hosting Round 3 of the Two Day Tournament on Saturday 27th, and Sunday, January 28th, 2024. Five matches have been scheduled and are as follows:

1. Pigotts Crushers will be competing against Wes Rising Sun Spartans at Pigotts.

2. Empire Nation will be competing against Bolans Blasters at the rising sun

3. New Winthorpes Lions will be competing against Jennings Tigers at New Winthorpes

4. All Saints Pythons will compete against Pic Liberta Blackhawks at All Saints

5. Cub Bethesda Golden Eagles will compete against combined schools at Bethesda

The matches played in Round Two of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament held on Saturday, 20th January 2024 and Sunday, 21st January 2024 were:

Match 1: C.U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles competed against Empire Nation

Venue: The match was conducted in Bethesda

Match 2: Pigotts Crushers competed against Bolans Blasters

Venue: The match was conducted in Pigotts

Match 3: New Winthorpes Lines competed against All Saints Pythons

Venue: The match was conducted in New Winthorpes

Match 4: W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans competed against Combined Schools

Venue: The match was conducted in Rising Sun

Match 5: Jennings Tigers competed against P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks

Venue: The match was conducted in Jennings

Round 1 of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two-Day Tournament was held on Saturday, 13th January 2024 and Sunday, 14th January 2024

In round one, five matches were scheduled as follows:

1. U.B Bethesda Golden Eagles VS P.I.C Liberta Blackhawks

Venue: Bethesda

Umpires: Bernard Joseph and James Trotman

2. Pigotts Crushers VS Combined Schools

Venue: Pigotts Playing Field

Umpires: Keller Joseph and Felix Auguiste

3. New Winthorpes Lions VS Bolans Blasters

Venue: New Winthorpes

Umpires: Avoy Knight and Hayden-Ann Palmer

4. All Saints Pythons VS W.E.S Rising Sun Spartans

Venue: All Saints

Umpires: Melissa Lawrie and Julian Roberts

5. Empire Nation VS Jennings Tigers

Venue: Rising Sun Ground

Umpires: Donald Scheckle and Candis Butler