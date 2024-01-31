Rosignol Man uses metal pipe to kill another man, jailed for 30 years

A man from Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB), who used a metal pipe to beat another man to death, faces a minimum of 21 years in prison out of a total 30-year sentence.

Guyana: A man from Rosignol, West Bank Berbice (WBB), who used a metal pipe to beat another man to death, faces a minimum of 21 years in prison out of a total 30-year sentence.

Forty-year-old Kareem Charles had the custodial punishment imposed on him on Tuesday when he appeared before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court in Berbice. Earlier in the month, he had pleaded guilty to a murder charge in relation to the death of Arshad Ally, a 24-year-old father of one, whom he had beaten with a metal pipe on March 1, 2019.

The incident took place in Rosignol, Berbice. Ally had also resided in this village. At Charles’ sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Justice Barlow decided that a prison sentence of 30 years was suited for the crime, less time served (about five years).

He must spend a minimum of 21 years before he is eligible for parole. The Judge ordered that the killer must participate in skills training and training in anger management at the prison to aid in his rehabilitation for reintegration into society.

Kevin Morgan, a defence lawyer, represented Charles. State Counsel Muntaz Ali presented the prosecution’s case. Ally was killed while travelling to visit his newborn baby at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where his wife had been hospitalised.

In an apparent act of retaliation, he was allegedly struck in the head with a metal pipe by Charles. Ally’s cause of death was given as shock and haemorrhage. Prior to his demise, Ally had worked at the Blairmont Sugar Estate as a lab attendant.

Netizens reacted to the incident and asked the government for proper measures in the law and order system. They demanded a proper justice system and said that crime should be decreased in Guyana through developmental practices.

One commented,” The governments will have to feed him free for 30 years. What happens to Hanging? Why is it not being enforce?” Another remarked,” What that guy did to him so he had to beat him to death he suppose to get life sentence thats y so much crime happening in Guyana.”