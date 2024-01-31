Rosemarie Dinnoh-Newland wins women’s Grenada Table Tennis Tournament

Rosemarie Dinnoh-Newland and Shannon Douglin become the champions of the Grenada 50th Independence Table Tennis Tournament on Saturday last week

Grenada: Rosemarie Dinnoh-Newland and Shannon Douglin became the champions of the Grenada 50th Independence Table Tennis Tournament on Saturday last week. They are the winners from the men’s and women’s singles category.

The tournament was held at the Grenada Youth Centre and the association extended greetings to the winners and participants. It added,”We extend a heartfelt thank you to main sponsor, the Ministry of Sports and to all participants and supporters of this year’s Tournament.”

Shannon Douglin and Rosemarie Dinnoh-Newland are the men’s and women’s singles champions. Doughlin defeated Junior St. John in the men’s singles, winning in straight sets 11-6, 11-8, 11- 6. In the women’s singles, Newland defeated Anique Bonaparte in four sets 11-8, 11-7,9-11, 11-7.

Further, the men’s singles semifinals produced two outstanding matches. In one semifinal, Jason Stanislaus took Douglin to four sets, and in the other semifinal, Junior St. John saved four match points to beat Cedric Marquez 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 13-15.

In the boys U20 singles, Cedrick Marquez defeated Qwanell Walker in four sets 11-9, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9.

Anique Bonaparte beat Savani Frederick in straight sets to win the Girls U20, Divine Smith finished second and Kayla Dubisette fourth.

The U13 Girls Champion is Savani Frederick with Divine Smith winning second. The Boys U13 title was captured by Shondel Straker, with Jonnique Mark finishing second. Jonnique Mark captured the boys U15, avenging his defeat against Shondel Straker

The boys U11 champion is Zidane Gibbs who defeated Renaldo Andrew in the final.

The open veterans champion is David Mc Kenzie, who recorded a straight sets victory against Anthony Forsyth in the final. Besides this, Micheal Lendore placed third in the Grenada Table Tennis Tournament.

The tournament aimed to enhance the sporting spirit among the athletes so that they could be prepared for several international competitions. It was also part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Grenada’s independence.