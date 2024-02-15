RORC Nelson’s Cup Series kicks off in Antigua, know deets

The Royal Ocean Racing Club Nelson’s Cup Series kicked off its second edition in Antigua on Tuesday.

Antigua and Barbuda: The Royal Ocean Racing Club Nelson’s Cup Series kicked off its second edition in Antigua on Tuesday. On the opening day, the two races took place off Fort Charlotte, and different yachts sailed around the shores of the country.

In IRC 1, North-powered boats secured a perfect lead with Frederic Puzin’s Daguet 3 and maintained its winning streak in different rounds of the series. The team is followed by James Neville’s Ion Noir and Niklas Zennstrom’s Ran.

Antigua’s 360 “Round Antigua” has participated in the tournament as the Warthog was seen sailing with the assistance of Jules Mitchell and an all-Antiguan crew. The team took the lead in the two categories of IRC which is closely pursued by Ed Bell’s Dawn Treder.

Notably, the Royal Ocean Racing Club Nelson’s Cup Series will be considered as the qualifier event for the main RORC Caribbean 600 event. It will start on February 19, 2024, with the participation of 500 sailors from 26 different countries.

In the series, around 16 teams have enrolled from different countries such as Antigua, Australia, Canada, Cayman Islands, France, Germany, Great Britain, Monaco, Netherlands, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States of America.

The overall winner of the series will be decided through the best corrected time under the IRC Rating Rule. The prizes will be given to the winners and a special one will be awarded to Multihull and Mohohull Line Honours. The Class 40 Division teams will also be honoured.

The races are scheduled for two days which will be followed by a lay day. Every day, two races will take place between the different teams.

After the break of the two days, the RORC Caribbean 600 Race will complete the series with the 600-mile race. The MOCRA Multihull Class sees Adrian Keller’s Irens 84 Allegra as a favourite, while the Class40s division promises tight competition with teams like Martin Roesch’s Velocity and Richard Palmer’s Jangada 40.

The IRC Super Zero class will feature Egiwave among others and round-the-world racing yachts with a mix of professional and amateur crews. Will also be part of it.