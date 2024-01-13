Roger Nyhus arrives Barbados as US Ambassador

Roger Nyhus, the new Ambassador of the United States of America, arrived in Barbados to hold his position on Thursday, 11 January.

Roger Nyhus is a Businessman at Settle who is also a civic leader in the USA. He was selected by the President of the USA, Joe Biden, on 20 September 2022 as the US Ambassador to Barbados, the eastern Caribbean and OECS.

OECS is the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, whose founding members are Antigua and Barbuda, Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Roger Nyhus succeeded Linda Swartz Taglialatela for the position of Ambassador under the Joe Biden administration after the confirmation by the US Senate in November 2023 to represent the USA in multiple island nations of the Caribbean.

While addressing the public after the appointment, Ambassador Roger Nyhus said, “I am humbled and incredibly honoured to serve our country and the American people as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean under the leadership of President Biden.”

Nyhus mentioned, “I look forward to bringing my Washington State and Chinook Indian Nation values to this new role and partnering closely with the seven dynamic independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean on addressing climate change, enhancing regional security and promoting economic prosperity.”

Before holding the position of Ambassador, Nyhus built his career in the business sector. He promoted American companies in sectors that was relevant the Eastern Caribbean like energy, travel, tourism, healthcare, telecommunications, aviation, finance, seafood, philanthropy and art.

Nyhus also served as founder and CEO of Nyhus Communications, which serves in strategic communications, marketing and advocacy consultancy based in Seattle.

Roger Nyhus also served as the adviser of multiple businesses around the world, including CEOs of Fortune 500 companies. He also worked as an adviser to many government leaders and organisations.

His long experience in world politics and working with government made him eligible and the perfect candidate for the role.

The nation of Barbados and other Caribbean nations welcomed the arrival of Ambassador Roger Nyhus. The government also welcomed his arrival officially, and the process of holding the position was conducted.

Nyhus promised to provide his best work experience during his working period in the position and manage all kinds of situations with responsibility.