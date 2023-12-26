Riu Palace Aquarelle to officially open in May 2024

Riu Palace Aquarelle, the brand-new resort in Falmouth, Jamaica, will officially open in May 2024. It is located on the seafront at White Bay Beach in the historic town of Falmouth.

Riu Palace Aquarelle, the brand-new resort in Falmouth, Jamaica, will officially open in May 2024. It is located on the seafront at White Bay Beach in the historic town of Falmouth.

The new Hotel Riu Palace Aquarelle offers 24-hour All-Inclusive service so that visitors can enjoy a carefree, unforgettable holiday by the sea with family, partners or good friends.

The resort will highlight:

All Inclusive 24-hour service

Free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

On beachfront

4 swimming pools and children’s swimming pool with water slides

Water park “Splash Water World”, open 6 times a week

Main and theme restaurants

Free gym and steam bath

It is an incredible accommodation to relax with family and enjoy live entertainment, a kids club, a fitness centre, spa and six outdoor pools, including Splash Water World for extended family fun.

The resort is located only 20 miles from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay and offers modern suites with a terrace or balcony overlooking the sea or in some cases pool access.

The visitors can indulge in a variety of culinary options with six dining options and multiple bars throughout the property, including a convenient poolside swim-up service.

At Riu Palace Aquarelle, guests of all ages can have a blast at one of four pools, including a kiddie pool with water slides, and on-site Splash Water World water park, or simply relax on the beach loungers.

The guests can play a round of golf at the nearby course or a round of beach volleyball on-site, practice non-motorized water sports, such as kayaking, snorkelling, or go on a catamaran.

To relish the taste buds the visitors can savour Jamaican grills at Jerk Station restaurant. Adults can head to the Riu Fit gym offering group classes and steam baths or relax at the Renova spa.

With daytime and evening stage entertainment, any moment is a good time to attend a show or concert while enjoying various dishes in between events, from a la carte restaurants to buffets offering open cooking stations.