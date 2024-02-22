Richard Caring set to open “La Caprice” at Chancery Rosewood Hotel

Richard Caring is all set to open legendary “La Caprice” at the swish new Chancery Rosewood Hotel in Mayfair.

London, Mayfair: Richard Caring is all set to open legendary “La Caprice” at the swish new Chancery Rosewood Hotel in Mayfair. The hotel will provide world-class amenities and it is expected to open in 2025.

The hotel was earlier owned by Jeremy King who announced the revival of the Le Caprice last year, aiming to enhance its capability. The hotel has welcomed several celeb magnets such as Princess Diana, Elton John, and Elizabeth Taylor.

Now, Richard Caring has been working to revive the hotel in a proper phase and enhance its offerings with the announcement of the opening of the swish new hotel in Mayfair.

Jeremy King was the owner of the restaurant from 1981 to 2005 which was situated at Arlington Street in Mayfair. He is now thinking of rolling it back to Le Caprice’s glory by bringing back the general manager of 38 years Jesus Adoro. He also mentioned that he would not be able to keep the original name of the hotel.

After that, the hotel was sold to Richard Caring back in 2005 and he still owns it. The restaurant was closed in 2020 and owner Caring planned to open a new Le Caprice to the Chancery Rosewood.

The resort was earlier developed by Qatari Diar Europe. It is expected to be housed inside a Grade-II listed building which will further take the inspiration from the British architect David Chipperfield with interiors by Joseph Dirand.

According to the reports, the project will provide a luxury hotel consisting of 144 rooms and suits. It will also feature dining venues, retail concepts, and meeting and event spaces with Rosewood’s wellbeing destination Asaya.

Last year, Michael Bonsor was appointed as managing director of the upcoming hotel. He is known for his 10-year experience in the industry. He was the former managing director of Rosewood London on High Holborn.