Rhea, veteran yacht set to return to 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta

Antigua and Barbuda: Rhea, a veteran yacht, is all set to return to the 2024 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta. The yacht will enhance the travel and destination experience of the competition visitors.

Rhea was designed by KlausRöder (Carpe Diem Yacht Design) and built by the Turkish shipyard Ark Yacht in Bodrum. Launched in 2017, she is 157 feet on deck and 177 feet overall.

Her classic Bermuda Ketch rig was conceptualized and designed by Klaas Huizinga. The 10,764 square feet of sail area gives her very good sailing performance and her teak and mahogany finish provides a classic look.

The aim of the construction of the yacht is to build a charter boat; she has space available for the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.

Antigua is all set to kick off its 35th edition of the Classic Yacht Regatta at Nelson’s Dockyard from April 17 to 22, 2024. The event was officially started in Antigua in 1987 with the arrival of just eight boats. Since then, the destination has become favourable among the tourists, resulting in the growth of the tournament.

Every year, Antigua welcomes around 40 to 50 boats to the festival and expects the same this year. As per the reports, the country has received 60 calls of the boats for the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta.

The authorities have announced the eligibility criteria for the regatta and stated that the material of the yachts. As per the rules, the regatta is specific to classic yachts and should include a full keel with a traditional look.

The yachts should be made with wood or steel, and the restoration using modern materials is also acceptable. Along with that, the boats should be built with ferrocement and they are qualified with the right type of rig.

The 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta will feature fiberglass yachts with the proper long keel and derive from a wooden hull design. The tournament will use the classic rating formula for every yacht, except Spirt of Tradition and Modern Classics, where the Caribbean Sailing Association Rating Rule will apply.