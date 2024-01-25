Revelia set to return for 2024 Antigua Classic Regatta

Revelia is all set to sail around Antigua and Barbuda during its much-anticipated 2024 Classic Regatta, which will be held from April 17 to April 22, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: Revelia is all set to sail around Antigua and Barbuda during its much-anticipated 2024 Classic Regatta, which will be held from April 17 to April 22, 2024. The ship was constructed by Siavosh Dana and Charlie Blanchard’s Toronto-based and is also known as Offshore 47 Ketch.

Designed by Bill Luders and built in the Cheoy Lee Shipyard in Hong Kong in 1975, it still has its original wooden masts but has been refitted from top to bottom over the past few years.

Siavosh and Charlie purchased Revelia in 2021. After completing a major refit at the Paul J. Thompson boat yard in Rio Dulce, Guatemala, they’ve been cruising in Mexico, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic on their way to the Classic Regatta.

Recently, Antigua and Barbuda has participated in the 2023 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and shined with their yachts. On 17th January 2024, the HMS Oardacious emerged victorious in the 2023 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and became the fastest military team in the history of the race to finish in 35 days, 4 hours and 30 minutes.

The Antigua Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard (ABDF CG) dash crew went 3 miles out to sea to meet the rowers to ensure their safe arrival ashore.

The families of the five rowers came from across the seas to greet them at the finish line which was at the entrance of English harbour, and a congratulatory ceremony was held at Copper and Lumber in Nelson’s dockyard where they were greeted with a salute from members of the ABDF CG in recognition of their accomplishment.

The buoys rowed 3000 miles from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in the World’s Toughest Row in a total time of 40 days, 16 hours, and 20 minutes. Finishing in the top 2 in the duo’s category and crossing the line 11th overall, it’s a huge achievement that will stay with Matt and George for life.

Raising a total of £63,807 in memory of Jack Dyer and in aid of Acorns Children’s Hospice to help raise vital funds.